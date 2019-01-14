James Middleton Made His Instagram Public. How He Celebrated Princess Charlotte’s Birth

While fans are lucky enough to spot their favourite members of the royal family quite often, it’s rare that they get a peek inside their private lives. And a lot can be discovered about a person by the photos they choose to take. Duchess Kate’s brother James Middleton just made his Instagram profile public, and it appears he celebrated Princess Charlotte’s birth in the bubbliest of ways.

Cheers! On May 2, 2015 – the day the adorable little princess was welcomed into the royal fold – James poured himself a flute of pink Jacquart champagne. The then-28-year-old shared a snap of himself holding up the glass and bottle, dressed in a turquoise shirt, a brown vest and sporting a rugged beard. “A little pink champagne to celebrate,” he captioned the celebratory photo.

Aside from absolutely adoring his niece (and nephews, Princes George and Louis, of course!), Kate’s younger brother has an obvious affinity for the outdoors and wildlife. The majority of his photos star his beautiful black dogs, farm animals, majestic hiking snaps or photos with his closest friends. In one photo taken two years ago, he held up a giant fish aboard a boat, captioning it: “Fishing Fridays”.

But James isn’t the only royal-related person to open up a public Instagram. Just last year, beloved young royal Princess Eugenie – who said “I do” to Jack Brooksbank in October – opened up her own social media to the public. The 28-year-old loves to share throwback snaps, especially ones of her and her sister, Princess Beatrice, whose own private Instagram account was discovered last year. Just before Christmas last year, the newlywed shared a happy snap of the sisters, writing: “#tbt to cheeky smiles and scrunchies with my sister.”