Prince George And Princess Charlotte Played ‘Shopkeepers’ With Grandma Carole Middleton

Carole Middleton is happy to make any day bring your grandchildren to work day. The doting grandmother, who runs the events company Party Pieces, has reportedly had Prince George and Princess Charlotte come over to play “shopkeepers” at the office Duchess Kate‘s mom keeps near her Berkshire home.

According to the Daily Mail, the third-in-line to the throne was spotted in the business’s headquarters pretending to man the front of house. His 63-year-old grandma then came in to give him a bag of candy as a reward for being well behaved. “Oh my gosh!” the future king exclaimed. His sister is also said to have spent time at the family business.

The little Cambridges are very close with their grandparents, Carole and Michael, 69. The entire Middleton clan, including pregnant Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews, are said to be in Mustique at the moment on their annual Caribbean getaway, where George marked his fifth birthday alongside his parents, siblings, aunt and uncle and grandparents. It was surely a celebration filled with love and indulgences for the little ones (after all, Kate has recalled phoning home from a tour to check on her kids and being told that grandma gave the kids fries “again,” according to the Daily Mail).

Carole and Michael also hosted their first grandchild after his birth in 2013, when Prince William and Kate moved into their Bucklebury estate just two days after welcoming Prince George. The 18-acre property, which boasts a tennis court, swimming pool and library, was the perfect private retreat for the new family — and Carole was surely thrilled to offer advice, having raised three children of her own. Palace officials said at the time that the Cambridges were keen to enjoy some “private time together, like any new family,” adding that, “They just want to get to know their son.” It was also here where new grandpa Michael snapped their first family portrait ever, a casual photo shot in the grass alongside their dog Lupo.