These Are The Best New Fall TV Shows 

The fall 2018 TV season features something for everyone, including thrillers and tearjerkers and so many reboots. Plus, new work from Matthew Weiner and Lena Dunham, and the show that will make you cry harder than This Is Us.

Maniac

(Netflix, September 21)

Emma Stone is the latest movie star to bring her Oscar-winning talents to TV in this dark sci-fi comedy about two psychiatric study participants (Jonah Hill co-stars) who keep meeting up in their pill-induced hallucinations.

The Purge

(USA, September 4)

William Baldwin is a stand-in for the one percent in this series set in a dystopian America (based on the hugely successful movie franchise), where all crime — even murder — is legal for one day a year.

You

(Lifetime, September 9)

On Gossip Girl, Penn Badgley turned out to be the mysterious titular smut spreader. In this new super-dark thriller, he’s back to using the Internet for ill, this time as an obsessed stalker in the age of social media.

Kidding

(Showtime, September 9)

Jim Carrey plays a kids’ TV host (think Mr. Rogers with a bad haircut) slowly losing his grasp on reality in this series that reunites the actor with the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind team.

Magnum P.I.

(CBS, September 24)

Jay Hernandez (Scandal) steps in as the eponymous war-vet-turned-private-eye in this darker and (literally) more explosive update, helmed by the guy who directed The Fast and the Furious. The reboot features Ferraris and a Hawaiian backdrop, but — sigh — no moustache.

Manifest

(Citytv, September 24)

Attention Lost fans! A plane lands safely after some mid-flight turbulence. Everyone on board is relieved, until they learn that five years have passed since takeoff. Relationships of all kinds are tested and the supernatural is explored.

A Million Little Things

(CTV, September 26)

When one of their best friends suddenly kills himself, a group of old friends must confront some hard issues. Features plenty of flashbacks and a strong ensemble cast. So basically it’s this season’s official This Is Us hopeful. Ready the Kleenex.

Murphy Brown

(Citytv, September 27)

It’s the old gang in a new era as the FYI news team reunites to take on cable competitors, alternative-fact-mongering and a certain tweeter-in-chief. In this revival, Murphy Brown’s son, Avery, is all grown up — and the host of a rival show on a conservative network.

I Feel Bad

(NBC, October 4)

Our protagonist negotiates the injustices of modern womanhood, the absurdities of the “having it all” myth and the inevitability of becoming one’s mother in this Amy Poehler–produced family comedy.

The Romanoffs

(Amazon Prime, October 12)

Matthew Weiner’s hugely anticipated Mad Men follow-up is a contemporary anthology series about a whole bunch of people who claim they’re related to Russia’s royal family.

Camping

(HBO, October 14)

From the executive producers of GIRLS (Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner), this quirky comedy stars Jennifer Garner as an anal-retentive wife who plans the perfect wilderness weekend to celebrate her husband’s birthday. (Spoiler alert: Bear alert!) Things do not go as planned.

The Conners

(ABC, October 16)

The matriarch may be gone, but the rest of the Conner clan are still (just barely) hanging on in this reboot of a reboot, following Rosanne’s racist tweet scandal last spring. Rumour has it a certain key character will be killed off in the premiere episode. Can’t imagine who.

House of Cards

(Netflix, November 2)

Not quite a reboot so much as a rejig after allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey, a.k.a. president Frank Underwood, who is no longer on the series. Now the spotlight falls on his TV wife, Claire (Robin Wright), who was always the best part of this show anyway. Expect intrigue, backstabbing, power plays and the most discussed political haircut this side of Hillary Clinton.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

(Netflix, November 16)

Fans of the original series will notice a tweak in the title (“Princesses,” plural), which indicates a more team-based approach to protecting Etheria. The ensemble cast of the animated update includes Sandra Oh, who plays Queen Castaspella.

FBI

(CBS, September 25)

This gripping crime drama, from the team behind Law & Order, covers contemporary issues like terrorism and white supremacy, personified by a modern-day Nazi who calls himself an “Americanist.”

Charmed

(W Network, October 14)

In this so-called “feminist reboot,” a new trio of young sister witches are surprised to discover their powers. This time around, they’re taking on the usual array of ghouls and goblins — and tearing down the patriarchy.