Who Is Princess Beatrice’s New Beau?

Just one month before her sister Princess Eugenie walked down the St. George’s Chapel aisle, Princess Beatrice was doing some dating of her own. She’s recently being linked to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and has even reportedly introduced him to her parents. But who is the princess’s new beau, and will she be swiftly following Eugenie down the aisle?

According to The Sun , the 30-year-old first met the multi-millionaire at an elegant party hosted by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal Diwali in London in September. Since then, the two have enjoyed a series of dates, with a friend telling the publication: “Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum. They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.”’

Edoardo is a 34-year-old divorced dad of a two-year-old son named Wolfie. He earned his millions as a property developer for his uber-rich clientele, and in 2007 he founded a property consultancy called Banda, which means “big shed” in Swahili. The businessman, who’s a fan of cricket and the opera, is the stepson of Christopher Shale, a friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron, who passed away in 2011 at the Glastonbury Festival. Beatrice has been in two known relationships in the past, first at 17 years old with New York native Paolo Liuzzo, and then with her Uber exec ex Dave Clark, who she dated for 10 years before splitting in 2016.