Entertainment

If You Loved The Original Degrassi, You’ll Want To Visit This Fan Event

The show about a fictional high school revolutionized teen TV.

by
Degrassi Palooza- Degrassi High original series cast members post for a group photo

Photo courtesy DHX Media, copyright 1989 Playing with Time Inc.

These days, the original Degrassi is best known as the show that made the show that made Drake. But back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, it left a permanent mark on TV history by never backing away from the reality of teen life. From June 14–16, Degrassi Palooza, a fan expo at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel, celebrates the series with appearances by the original cast (Snake! Spike! Joey Jeremiah!), a Degrassi-themed escape room, vendors and special screenings.

Here’s our ranking of some of the show’s most memorable moments

Degrassi Palooza- illustration of The Zit Remedy band logo
Illustrations, Amy Marenco.

 

The Zit Remedy’s musical catalogue:
Everybody wants something including better tunes
Ranking:
Cringe-worthy

 

 

Degrassi Palooza- illustration of a woman with a big mohawk

Spike’s mohawk:
More like mom-hawk
Ranking:
Cringe-worthy

 

 

Degrassi Palooza- illustration of a baby carriage in profile on a blue background

Spike’s single mom status:
Baby Emma had to wait 15 years to star in her own Degrassi franchise
Ranking:
Cringe-worthy

 

 

Degrassi Palooza- illustration of a teenager's face showing acne and a missing tooth

Actual teens playing teens:
Not just real ages, but real acne (cough cough, 90210)
Ranking:
Groundbreaking

 

Degrassi Palooza- illustration of a pregnancy test on a blue background

 

The abortion plotline:
Considered too hot for TV south of the border, this episode was recut for American audiences
Ranking:
Groundbreaking
