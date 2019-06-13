If You Loved The Original Degrassi, You’ll Want To Visit This Fan Event

These days, the original Degrassi is best known as the show that made the show that made Drake. But back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, it left a permanent mark on TV history by never backing away from the reality of teen life. From June 14–16, Degrassi Palooza, a fan expo at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel, celebrates the series with appearances by the original cast (Snake! Spike! Joey Jeremiah!), a Degrassi-themed escape room, vendors and special screenings.

Here’s our ranking of some of the show’s most memorable moments

The Zit Remedy’s musical catalogue:

Everybody wants something including better tunes

Ranking:

Cringe-worthy

Spike’s mohawk:

More like mom-hawk

Ranking:

Cringe-worthy

Spike’s single mom status:

Baby Emma had to wait 15 years to star in her own Degrassi franchise

Ranking:

Cringe-worthy

Actual teens playing teens:

Not just real ages, but real acne (cough cough, 90210)

Ranking:

Groundbreaking

The abortion plotline:

Considered too hot for TV south of the border, this episode was recut for American audiences

Ranking:

Groundbreaking