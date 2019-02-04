10 Romantic Comedies On Netflix And Crave For Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s no better time for a romantic comedy. Here are our recommendations for streaming movies and series on Netflix Canada and Crave TV to set your heart racing.

Book Club

What it’s about: This celebration of “a certain age” stars a fab four of Hollywood legends: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Life takes a turn for the racier when the lifelong friends choose Fifty Shades of Grey for the monthly selection.

Why we love it: This movie killed at the summer box office. Bring on the boomer rom-coms!

Where to stream it: Netflix

The DUFF

What it’s about: Bianca (Mae Whitman) discovers, to her horror, that her more popular friends are using her as their “designated ugly fat friend” (DUFF) — she makes them seem more approachable. The movie cleverly sends up love triangles, the power of makeovers, social media pressure and the battle to become homecoming queen. In the end, the DUFF prevails.



The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society

The performance by Mae Whitman, who has found a unique niche in playing socially challenged characters (Arrested Development’s Egg/Anne) to perfection.Netflix

What it’s about: A young novelist takes a life-changing research trip in this post-WWII period pic that’s more romantic drama than comedy, but we’re throwing it in because there are plenty of laughs.

Why we love it: Not everyone wants their rom-coms set in contemporary high school. If you get bored you can play a game of “spot the Downton Abbey cast member.” But you probably won’t.

Where to stream it: Netflix

Home Again

What it’s about: Reese Witherspoon plays a newly single mom who gets drunk on her 40th b-day, attempts a thwarted one-night stand and invites three twenty-something aspiring filmmakers to live at her house.

Why we love it: Okay, so it’s not exactly Big Little Lies on the prestige scale, but there’s plenty to enjoy about this overlooked, Nancy Myers-produced, 2017 entry into the rom-com cannon, including Witherspoon’s charm.

Where to stream it: Crave

Love

What it’s about: This Judd Apatow-produced TV series takes many of the classic rom-com tropes (friends become lovers, scene stealing sidekicks, dorky guy dating a girl 10,000,000 times hotter than him) and puts them through a hipster filter.

Why we love it: Prepare to LOL more than you awwwww, but there is legit emotion underlying the show’s unlikely relationships as Mickey struggles to stay sober and Gus struggles to manage her drama.

Where to stream it: Netflix

Love, Simon

What it’s about: Based on a hugely popular YA novel, this high school rom-com is in the vein of mid-90s classics like Can’t Hardly Wait, 10 Things I Hate About You and She’s All That (heavy nostalgic sigh).

Why we love it: Main character Simon gets involved in a secret and anonymous pen pal (pen email?) romance with another guy…which leads to a blackmail scandal…which leads to a whole bunch of hijinks. No worries — everything will get sorted out at the big end-of-year dance.

Where to stream it: Crave

My Best Friend’s Wedding

What it’s about: Peak Julia Roberts meets peak Cameron Diaz meets peak performance of “I Say A Little Prayer” in a public restaurant…how can you go wrong? This late ’90s mega hit kicked off Roberts’ stint as queen of the rom-coms and introduced the preposterously charming Rupert Everett to audiences on this side of the pond.

Why we love it: It’s a little more interesting than your typical guy-meets-girl since ultimately we’re rooting for the somewhat deranged bad girl. (Watch it again — Roberts’ character is kind of an intolerable narcissistic…with amazing hair.)

Where to stream it: Netflix

Set It Up

What it’s about: The Parent Trap meets Horrible Bosses as two lowly assistants struggle to make their super intense bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) fall in love.

Why we love it: The assistants discover their own totally predictable but pretty damned adorable romantic feelings along the way. This was the movie that really kicked off the Netflix rom-com revival, so it’s no surprise that they’re already talking sequel.

Where to stream it: Netflix

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

What it’s about: Before starring as the titular high school dork, Shannon Purser earned a cult following playing Barb on Stranger Things. Her prospects are less gruesome (although possibly more mortifying) this time around, involving classic Cyrano de Bergerac-style subterfuge enhanced via screen grabs and text messaging.

Why we love it: The hunky good guy is played by Noah Centineo (aka the Internet’s boyfriend), but the real love story here is between Sierra and her co-conspirator Veronica, a popular girl who’s got her own problems.

Where to stream it: Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

What it’s about: Lara Jean Covey has spent her teenage years writing (but not sending!) swoony love letters to various crushes. It’s a harmless cathartic habit until her declarations accidentally end up in the mail, and she ends up fake dating the class hunk because…well, you’ll see.

Why we love it: 2018’s best new rom-com feels both charmingly vintage and cheekily progressive. See: A scene where LJ (a Korean-American protagonist) professes her love for Sixteen Candles despite it being, well, “totally racist.” Also see: Her love interest is played by Noah Centineo (yes, him again).

Where to stream it: Netflix