What’s New On Crave In July—Including The Veronica Mars Reboot!

My definition of summer bliss is drowning myself in a tub of salted caramel cashew ice cream in the comfort of my air conditioned apartment. If you can relate to a summer self-care regimen of frozen sweets paired with binging new TV shows and movies, then you’re in luck. We rounded up what’s new on Crave in July, like a reboot of early aughts classic Veronica Mars starring comedy queen Kristen Bell and new episodes of Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale. Need we say more?

What’s new on Crave on July 1

South Park, Season 22

Synopsis: Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

Where the Truth Lies

Synopsis: Karen O’Connor, a young journalist known for her celebrity profiles, is consumed with discovering the truth behind a long-buried incident that affected the lives and careers of showbiz team Vince Collins and Lanny Morris.

Years and Years, episode 2 (9:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This six-part limited drama series, a co-production from HBO, BBC One and CANAL+, follows the members of one family as their complex lives converge on one crucial night in 2019, when Britain is rocked by political, economic and technological advances. Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid star along with Emma Thompson who plays an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation.

Divorce (Season 3 premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, the third season of Divorce follows Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church), as they encounter several bombshell surprises that have spun their post-divorce lives in completely unexpected directions. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Becki Newton, Sterling Jerins, Charlie Kilgore, Tracy Letts, James Lesure and Dominic Fumusa.

What’s new on Crave on July 2

Best Friend’s Betrayal

Synopsis: Best friends Katie and Jess are inseparable and have always had each other’s backs. When Jess begins a new serious relationship, Katie is unsure of the new perfect man and famous crime writer, Nick. She wants to support her friend’s newfound happiness, but is fiercely protective. Katie’s obsession with Jess soon proves deadly and it is up to the recently vilified Nick to expose the bestie before it is too late.

What’s new on Crave on July 5

The Wife

Synopsis: A wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm to see her husband receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Synopsis: This Oscar-winning film is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers.

High Tension

Synopsis: Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia’s parents’ secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls’ idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.

Miss Congeniality

Synopsis: An F.B.I. Agent (Sandra Bullock) must go undercover in the Miss United States beauty pageant to prevent a group from bombing the event.

Panic Room

Synopsis: A divorced woman and her diabetic daughter take refuge in their newly-purchased house’s safe room, when three men break-in, searching for a missing fortune.

Places in the Heart

Synopsis: In central Texas in the 1930s, a widow, with two small children, tries to run her small 40-acre farm with the help of two disparate people.

The People vs. Larry Flynt

Synopsis: The story of a controversial pornography publisher and how he became a defender of free speech.

Leap Year

Synopsis: Anna Brady (Amy Adams) plans to travel to Dublin, Ireland to propose marriage to her boyfriend Jeremy on Leap Day, because, according to Irish tradition, a man who receives a marriage proposal on a leap day must accept it.

Rumor Has It…

Synopsis: Sarah Huttinger (Jennifer Aniston) is a woman who learns that her family was the inspiration for the book and film The Graduate—and that she just might be the offspring of the well-documented event.

Erin Brockovich

Synopsis: An unemployed single mother (Julia Roberts) becomes a legal assistant and almost single-handedly brings down a California power company accused of polluting a city’s water supply.

Carmine Street Guitars

From director Ron Mann, the documentary captures five days in the life of Carmine Street Guitars in New York’s Greenwich Village, a shop in the heart of the Village that has remained resilient to the encroaching gentrification. There, custom guitar maker Rick Kelly and his young apprentice Cindy Hulej, build handcrafted guitars out of reclaimed wood from old hotels, bars, churches and other local buildings, that have been embraced by the likes of Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and Patti Smith.

Jett, Season 1, episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Starring Carla Gugino, the new nine-episode drama series Jett follows world-class thief Daisy “Jett” Kowalski. Fresh out of prison, she is forced back into doing what she does best, while a cast of morally ambivalent, dangerous and eccentric criminals are determined to exploit her skills for their own ends. The series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sebastian Gutierrez.

What’s new on Crave on July 6

Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny! (10:35 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Lavell Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks, taking second place in NBC’s Last Comic Standing, he one of the fastest rising stars in Comedy. In Can a Brother Get Some Love, Lavell takes the stage at the historic Roberts Orpheum Theater in his hometown of St. Louis and brings the house down with a classic side-splitting performance.

What’s new on Crave on July 7

The Rook, Season 1, episode 2

Synopsis: Starz’s new Original series, from Lionsgate and Liberty Global, stars Emma Greenwell, Olivia Munn and Joely Richardson. The supernatural thriller tells the story of Myfanwy Thomas, a woman who wakes up beside London’s Millennium Bridge with no memory of who she is and no way to explain the circle of latex-gloved dead bodies splayed around her. When Myfanwy discovers she is a high ranking official in the Checquy, Britain’s last truly secret service for people with paranormal abilities, she will have to navigate the dangerous and complex world of the agency to uncover who wiped her memory.

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 10 (7 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Mary’s Kitchen Crush features Canada’s culinary sweetheart and Masterchef Canada Season 3 winner Mary Berg as she shares her delicious twists on home-cooked classics inspired by her family and friends. The series, produced by Boat Rocker’s Proper Television, is currently shooting in Toronto and will premiere as part of CTV’s 2019 midseason schedule.

Our Cartoon President, Season 2, episode 9 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This fresh, cutting-edge comedy presents the true-ish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants—family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit.

City on a Hill, Season 1, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Showtime’s new one-hour drama series stars Kevin Bacon as a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran and Aldis Hodge as an assistant district attorney. Set in the early 1990s, together, the two form an unlikely alliance and ultimately subvert the entire criminal justice system of Boston. Created and executive produced by Chuck MacLean, additional executive producers include Academy Award-winner Ben Affleck and Academy Award winner Matt Damon.

Big Little Lies, Season 2, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: HBO’s award-winning, subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies returns for a second season. The new seven-episode season explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Created by David E. Kelley, “The Monterey Five”—Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz)—are joined by Celeste’s visiting mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), and their husbands, Ed (Adam Scott), Nathan (James Tupper) and Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling). The new season is directed by Andrea Arnold.

Euphoria, Season 1, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: From executive producers Drake and Future the Prince, HBO’s new drama series Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that also includes Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and more. All episodes are created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Euphoria is based on the Israeli series of the same name and was recently described by Vogue as “a kaleidoscopic, hyperbolic depiction of contemporary American high school life, where the youth of today are formed in a crucible of social media, online porn and easy access to drugs of all kinds.”

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The third season of Hulu’s Emmy Award-winning series is driven by titular handmaid June’s (Elisabeth Moss) resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead, in which she finds herself once again after opting not to flee to Canada with her baby at the end of the second season. Now, she will struggle to strike back against the regime against overwhelming odds. There will be startling reunions, betrayals and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead which forces all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

The Loudest Voice, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Showtime’s new seven-part limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes, played by Russell Crowe, arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while also touching on defining events in Ailes’s life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to Ailes’s political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. Also starring Naomi Watts as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, Sienna Miller as Ailes’s wife Elizabeth and Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis.

What’s new on Crave on July 8

Years and Years, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Divorce, Season 3, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Homeland, Season 7, episode 1 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The seventh season of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning hit drama stars Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Claire Danes and Emmy and Tony winner Mandy Patinkin. At the end of Season 6, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane broke her promise to Carrie by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them. As Season 7 begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C., and is living with her sister to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the prisoners.

Homeland, Season 7, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 26 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have gained a loyal following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, and now the Bronx-bred buds bring their thoughts on current events to TV on Viceland’s first daily, late-night show.

What’s new on Crave on July 9

Crossfire

Synopsis: When National Guard soldier Samantha Harrison returns from the front lines of Iraq, she realizes that none of her training helps her deal with PTSD or the struggles of returning to a normal life.

Firecrackers

Synopsis: A teenage girl and her friend run into problems when they plan to leave town.

I Love You, Now Die, Part 1 (documentary premiere) (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Teen Michelle Carter’s actions shocked a nation—but what really happened behind closed doors? This HBO special showcases the prosecution’s point of view and alternately the defence’s. Which side do you fall on?

What’s new on Crave on July 10

I Love You, Now Die, Part 2 (documentary premiere) (8 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 11

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 27 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 12

Self/less

Synopsis: A dying real estate mogul transfers his consciousness into a healthy young body, but soon finds that neither the procedure nor the company that performed it are quite what they seem.

Predator (1987)

Synopsis: A team of commandos on a mission in a Central American jungle find themselves hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior.

True Romance

Synopsis: In Detroit, a lonely pop culture geek marries a call girl, steals cocaine from her pimp and tries to sell it in Hollywood. Meanwhile, the owners of the cocaine, the Mob, track them down in an attempt to reclaim it.

Fantastic Four (2005)

Synopsis: A group of astronauts gain superpowers after a cosmic radiation exposure and must use them to oppose the plans of their enemy, Doctor Victor Von Doom.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director’s Cut)

Synopsis: Roy Neary, an electric lineman, watches how his quiet and ordinary daily life turns upside down after a close encounter with a UFO.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Synopsis: The Fantastic Four learn that they aren’t the only super-powered beings in the universe when they square off against the powerful Silver Surfer and the planet-eating Galactus.

Death Race (2008)

Synopsis: Ex-con Jensen Ames is forced by the warden of a notorious prison to compete in our post-industrial world’s most popular sport: a car race in which inmates must brutalize and kill one another on the road to victory.

Beetlejuice

Synopsis: The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out.

RBG

Synopsis: The exceptional life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

League of Super Evil, Season 3

Synopsis: This show follows the wannabe super villains that make up “The League Of Super Evil.”

The Rookie, Season 1

Synopsis: Starting over isn’t easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.

Shangri-La (series premiere)

Synopsis This four-part docu-series is a collaboration between Morgan Neville, legendary music producer Rick Rubin and director Jeff Malmberg. With Rubin’s iconic studio in Malibu as the backdrop, the series focuses on creative conversation and the emotional side of music-making.

Jett, Season 1, episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 13

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald (movie premiere)

Synopsis: Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander returns in the second Fantastic Beasts movie which moves deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world—a world in which Newt and his friends, new and old, must decide on their allegiances. Jude Law and Johnny Depp also star.

Love Island, Season 1, episodes 1 to 4

Synopsis: Following its broadcast premiere on CTV, the first four episodes of the buzziest hit of the summer, Love Island, will set up a weekly rollout of four new episodes that will be available on Crave every Saturday during the series’ broadcast run.

What’s new on Crave on July 14

The Rook, Season 1, episode 3

Sweetbitter (Season 2 premiere), episodes 1 to 2 (9 p.m.)

Synopsis: In the new season of Starz’s delectable half-hour series set in New York’s bustling restaurant industry, Tess (Ella Purnell) has the job and she’s ready to invest in it. She’s all in, but soon realizes she won’t survive at the restaurant if she doesn’t play the game.

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 11 (7 p.m. ET)

Our Cartoon President, Season 2, episode 10 (season finale) (8 p.m. ET)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3, episode 8 (9 p.m. ET)

City on a Hill, Season 1, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

The Loudest Voice, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Big Little Lies, Season 2, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

Euphoria, Season 1, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 15

Years and Years, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Divorce, Season 3, episode 3 (10 p.m.)

Homeland, Season 7, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Homeland, Season 7, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 28 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 16

Radio Silence

Synopsis: Relationship therapist, Dr. Jill Peterman, had the highest-rated call-in radio show when her world was pulled out from under her following the on-air suicide of a female caller named Alexis.

What’s new on Crave on July 17

What’s new on Crave on July 18

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 29 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 19

Barton Fink

Synopsis: A renowned New York playwright is enticed to California to write for the movies and discovers the hellish truth of Hollywood.

Mystic River

Synopsis: The lives of three men who were childhood friends are shattered when one of them has a family tragedy.

Gremlins

Synopsis: A boy inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Synopsis: The Gremlins are back, and this time, they’ve taken control of a New York City media mogul’s high-tech skyscraper.

North Country

Synopsis: A fictionalized account of the first major successful sexual harassment case in the United States, Jenson vs. Eveleth Mines, where a woman (Charlize Theron) who endured a range of abuse while working as a miner filed and won the landmark 1984 lawsuit.

Lucky You

Synopsis: A hotshot poker player tries to win a tournament in Vegas, but is fighting a losing battle with his personal problems.

First Man

Synopsis: A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

Johnny English Strikes Again

Synopsis: After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

Deutschland 86

Synopsis: Abandoned by Moscow and desperate for cash, the East German leadership pushes their secret operatives to experiment with global capitalism and save their sinking socialist ship. Long banished to Africa for his sins in 1983, Martin Rauch is now sent back into the field.

The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, Season 1

Synopsis: Starring Billy Van, Fishka Raid, Joe Torbay, Guy Big and special guest star Vincent Price, The Hilarious House of Frightenstein—with 129 episodes—becomes available for streaming for the first time ever. The classic Canadian children’s television series from the 1970s combines variety, humour and educational segments with mock horror.

Jett, Season 1, episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 20

Love Island, Season 1, episodes 5 to 9

From the Earth to the Moon

Synopsis: Dramatized portrayal of the Apollo manned space program.

What’s new on Crave on July 21

The Rook, Season 1, episode 4

Sweetbitter, Season 2, episode 3 (9 p.m.)

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 12 (7 p.m. ET)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3, episode 9 (9 p.m. ET)

Big Little Lies, Season 2, episode 7 (season finale) (9 p.m. ET)

City on a Hill, Season 1, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

The Loudest Voice, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Euphoria, Season 1, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 22

Years and Years, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

Divorce, Season 3, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Homeland, Season 7, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

Homeland, Season 7, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 30 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 23

Till Ex Do Us Part

Synopsis: Just when their separation is coming to an end, and Kyle and Sophia have recommitted to each other, Sophia is accused of assaulting her husband’s “friend,” Claire, a woman he slept with once. In reality, however, Claire is engineering a series of attacks against herself to frame Sophia and keep Kyle for herself. When the ruse falls apart, Claire makes a direct attack on her rival.

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Part 1 (documentary premiere) (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: From two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Liz Garbus, Who Killed Garrett Phillips? examines the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips and the subsequent trial of Clarkson University soccer coach Oral “Nick” Hillary. The engrossing two-part documentary chronicles the five years following the murder, as Phillips’ family and community relentlessly seek justice, and Hillary fights to prove his innocence and take back control of his life while raising five children. Through exclusive interviews with investigators, lawyers, Phillips’ family members and Hillary himself, along with extensive police audio and video recordings and courtroom footage, Who Killed Garrett Phillips? is an eye-opening look at how justice is delivered and delayed. The film seeks to uncover the truth behind a murder that traumatized a town, the vilification of a Black man who was swept up in its aftermath and the mysteries that remain.

What’s new on Crave on July 24

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Part 2 (8 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 25

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 31 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 26

Holmes & Watson

Synopsis: A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell) and Doctor Watson (John C. Reilly).

A Dog’s Way Home

Synopsis: A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness.

Widows

Synopsis: Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities, take fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

Guarding Tess

Synopsis: A former U.S. First Lady wants a particular Secret Service agent to head her bodyguard detail, even though he can’t stand her.

How to Deal

Synopsis: A teenager (Mandy Moore), disillusioned by too many examples of love gone wrong, refuses to believe that true love exists. Then this new guy (Trent Ford) comes along…

The Game

Synopsis: After a wealthy banker is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, his life is turned upside down when he becomes unable to distinguish between the game and reality.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Synopsis: Two sisters join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amidst their own growing rivalry.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Synopsis: Hitman “El Mariachi” becomes involved in international espionage involving a psychotic CIA agent and a corrupt Mexican general.

Killing Hasselhoff

Synopsis: A struggling nightclub owner resorts to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark.

Connie and Carla

Synopsis: A mob mix-up in Chicago sends two chanteuses screaming for L.A., where they score a perfect gig: posing as drag queens on the dinner theatre/cabaret circuit. Things get extra-weird when a guy falls for one of the girls.

Robin Hood (2010)

Synopsis: In 12th century England, Robin and his band of marauders confront corruption in a local village and lead an uprising against the crown that will forever alter the balance of world power.

Juno

Synopsis: Faced with an unplanned pregnancy, an offbeat young woman (Ellen Page) makes an unusual decision regarding her unborn child.

Veronica Mars (premiere)

Synopsis: In Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, starring Kristen Bell, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach. The revival also stars new cast members K. Simmons, Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Clifton Collins Jr. and Izabela Vidovic.

Shark Week Collection

Just in time for its 2019 incarnation, Crave’s Shark Week Collection expands to include titles like Sharks and the City; New York, Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins, Return of the Megashark, Devil Sharks, Monster Tag, Ronda Rousey Uncaged, Sharkcam Stakeout, Sharkcam Strikes Back, Sharkwrecked and more.

Pencilmation, Season 5

Synopsis: Pencilmation is an animated web series created by Ross Bollinger in which pencil drawn stick figures and doodles come to life. Epic struggles between creator and creation!

Jett, Season 1, episode 7 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on July 27

Love Island, Season 1, episodes 10 to 14

Share (HBO Original Film Premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: After discovering a disturbing video from a night she doesn’t remember, 16-year-old Mandy must try to figure out what happened and how to navigate the escalating fallout.

What’s new on Crave on July 28

The Rook, Season 1, episode 5

Sweetbitter, Season 2, episode 4 (9 p.m.)

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 13 (7 p.m. ET)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3, episode 10 (9 p.m. ET)

City on a Hill, Season 1, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

The Loudest Voice, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Euphoria, Season 1, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 18 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: The late-night series, hosted by John Oliver, reviews what happened the past seven days in news with a heavy dose of satire.

What’s new on Crave on July 29

Years and Years, episode 6 (season finale) (9 p.m. ET)

Divorce, Season 3, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Homeland, Season 7, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

Homeland, Season 7, episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 32 (11 p.m. ET)