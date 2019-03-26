What’s Coming (And Going) To Crave In April

No matter what mood you’re in, Crave has got you covered. If you’re feeling the urge to ugly-cry alone on your couch on a Saturday night, flick on HBO drama Native Son. In need of a little suspense? Might we suggest buzzy true-crime series The Act, starring Joey King? And finally, if you crave (ha) some romance in your life, you *have* to watch Crazy Rich Asians, obvi.

To help make the “what should I watch tonight?” decision a bit easier, we rounded up everything coming to (like the eighth and final season of cult classic Game of Thrones) and going from (like empowering superhero movie Wonder Woman—but don’t panic, it’s coming to Netflix Canada super soon) Crave in April.

What’s coming to Crave on April 1

Nurse Jackie, Seasons 1 to 7

Synopsis: A drug-addicted nurse struggles to find a balance between the demands of her frenetic job at a New York City hospital and an array of personal dramas.

Beeba Boys

Synopsis: With the help of his recent recruit, a gang leader takes on an established crime lord in a battle for control over Vancouver’s arms and drug trade.

Away From Her

Synopsis: A man coping with the institutionalization of his wife because of Alzheimer’s disease faces an epiphany when she transfers her affections to another man, Aubrey, a wheelchair-bound mute who is also a patient at the nursing home.

I Am Richard Pryor (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: I Am Richard Pryor tells the story of the legendary performer and iconic social satirist, who transcended race and social barriers by delivering his honest irreverent and biting humour to America’s stages and living rooms until his death at 65.

What’s coming to Crave on April 2

The Red Violin

Synopsis: A perfect red-coloured violin inspires passion, making its way through three centuries over several owners and countries, eventually ending up at an auction where it may find a new owner.

Chien de Garde

Synopsis: A man tries to maintain a proper balance between the numerous needs of his family, the job he is doing with his brother and his involvements in his uncle’s drug cartel.

What’s coming to Crave on April 3

Marion Bridge

Synopsis: Three estranged sisters reunite to care for their dying mother and old conflicts and secrets return to the surface.

Cosmopolis

Synopsis: Riding across Manhattan in a stretch limo in order to get a haircut, a 28-year-old billionaire asset manager’s day devolves into an odyssey with a cast of characters that start to tear his world apart.

The Act, Season 1, episode 4

Synopsis: Based on true events, this brand new series follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective and abusive mother.

What’s coming to Crave on April 4

The Culture High

Synopsis: Scours the deep-seated roots of this morally-induced marijuana campaign and reveal the fascinating path it has taken to get to where it is today.

Picture Day

Synopsis: A rebellious teenager (Tatiana Maslany) forced to repeat her last year of high school is caught between adolescence and adulthood—and between two very different male admirers.

Born in East L.A.

Synopsis: When a native-born American citizen of Mexican descent is mistakenly deported to Mexico, he has to risk everything to get back home.

Zombie at 17

Synopsis: Zombie at 17 follows Tia Scott, a normal 17-year-old girl who’s life changed after her elder sister died in a hit and run accident. Even though that was an life altering event, her current situation is much more bizarre—and equally threatening.

The Chi, Season 2, episode 1 (season premiere) (12:01 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: Created and executive produced by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, The Chi centres on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Shot entirely in its namesake city, this film explores the people behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago and their collective yearning to overcome societal roadblocks.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 7 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Synopsis: Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have gained a loyal following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, and now the Bronx-bred buds bring their thoughts on current events to TV on Viceland’s first daily, late-night show.

What’s coming to Crave on April 5

Power, Season 5

Synopsis: James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a wealthy New York night club owner who has it all, catering to the city’s elite and dreaming big, lives a double life as a drug kingpin.

Magic City, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Centres on Miami mobsters and other characters from Miami Beach in the late 1950s.

I Love You, America, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Comedic genius Sarah Silverman is at it again with a new show that delivers hilarious comedy and at the same time works to spread the message that people should not be divided by their differences in beliefs.

Other Half

Synopsis: A bipolar woman and a grief-stricken man struggle to forge a simple life.



Unless

Synopsis: A writer struggles with her daughter’s decision to drop out of college and live on the streets. Based on the novel Unless by Carol Shields.

Roger Waters: The Wall

Synopsis: Details one of the most elaborately staged theatrical productions in music history as Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters performs the band’s critically acclaimed album The Wall in its entirety.

50 to 1

Synopsis: A misfit group of New Mexico cowboys find themselves on the journey of a lifetime when their crooked-footed racehorse qualifies for the Kentucky Derby.

Ride with the Devil

Synopsis: During the American Civil War, two friends join the Bushwhackers, a militant group loyal to the Confederacy.

The Skeleton Twins

Synopsis: Having both coincidentally cheated death on the same day, estranged twins reunite with the possibility of mending their relationship.

The Interview

Synopsis: Dave Skylark and his producer Aaron Rapaport run the celebrity tabloid show Skylark Tonight. When they land an interview with a surprise fan, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, they are recruited by the CIA to assassinate him.

Nightcap, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Insanity, absurdity and urgency reign, and it’s up to head talent booker Staci (Ali Wentworth) to wrangle both her dysfunctional staff and the myriad of stars who bring their quirks, diva demands and peculiar antics to the set.

Buffalo ’66

Synopsis: After being released from prison, Billy is set to visit his parents with his wife, whom he does not actually have. This provokes Billy to act out, as he kidnaps a girl and forces her to act as his wife for the visit.

American Psycho

Synopsis: A wealthy New York City investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.

Dirty Dancing

Synopsis: Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.



Punisher: War Zone

Synopsis: Frank Castle known as Punisher ruthlessly demolishes organized crime, but it starts an even bigger war.

Trees Lounge

Synopsis: Tommy is an unemployed mechanic who spends most of his time in a bar in a small blue collar town. He seems to always be thinking, “If only X then I could stop drinking”.

Beautiful Boy

Synopsis: Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

Pop Life, Season 1 to 3

Synopsis: Film critic Richard Crouse talks with celebrities about pop culture and modern life. Actors, musicians and authors break down the latest hot topics at the “Pop Life” bar.

Engraved on a Nation

Synopsis: To celebrate the 100th Grey Cup, eight filmmakers present original documentaries about its impact on Canadian heritage. Featuring memorable human-interest stories of passion and drive, each episode transcends Canada as a nation, highlighting people, moments of history, politics and passion.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episodes 1 and 2

Synopsis: Based on the DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, the series follows a group of super-powered outsiders who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. The heroic members of Doom Patrol include Robotman a.k.a. Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man a.k.a. Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman a.k.a. Rita Farr (April Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero).

Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars

Synopsis: Ali Siddiq returns back behind the walls of the penal system to tape his first one hour stand-up special. Shot at Bell County Jail in Texas, Siddiq shares hilarious experiences of both incarceration and freedom.

Nathan for You, Season 4

Synopsis: Nathan Fielder uses his business degree and life experiences to help real small businesses turn a profit. But because of his unorthodox approach, Nathan’s genuine efforts to do good often draw real people into an experience far beyond what they signed up for.

King in the Wilderness

Synopsis: A look at the final years in the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, episode 12 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Ten years before Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Synopsis: In 1993, a teenage girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy centre by her conservative guardians.

The Darkest Minds

Synopsis: Imprisoned by an adult world that now fears everyone under 18, a group of teens form a resistance group to fight back and reclaim control of their future.

Delilah & Julius, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Two teen spies travel the globe stopping covert plots.

What’s coming to Crave on April 6

Native Son (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Based on the classic novel by Richard Wright, Native Son is directed by first-time director and renowned visual artist Rashid Johnson from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. The film tells the story of Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago who is hired as a chauffeur for affluent businessman Will Dalton (Bill Camp). As Thomas enters this seductive new world of money and power, he faces unforeseen choices and perilous circumstances that will alter the course of his life forever.

What’s coming to Crave on April 7

America to Me, Season 1, episode 5 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The 10-part documentary series from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Steve James (Hoop Dreams) follows a diverse group of students from Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School, raising complex and controversial issues, such as the effects of race and privilege.

Action, Season 1, episode 3 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The four-part sports documentary series explores the legalization of sports gambling. Peeling back the curtain on a once-taboo industry during its most critical juncture, Action chronicles the lives of professional gamblers, bookies and oddsmakers throughout the 2018 NFL season following the Supreme Court decision to lift a ban on sports betting.

Billions, Season 4, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Barry, Season 2, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: After taking home three Emmy Awards in 2018, HBO’s dark comedy series stars Bill Hader in the title role as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a hit job in Los Angeles.

Veep, Season 7, episode 2 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Synopsis: HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former vice president—and president—Selina Meyer as she hits the campaign trail to try and get back into the Oval Office.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 7 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: John Oliver gets to show off his talent in front of HBO’s camera on Last Week Tonight. The late-night series sees the British comic review what happened the past seven days in news, politics and current events, all with a heavy dose of satire, of course.



What’s coming to Crave on April 10

The Act, Season 1, episode 5 (6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 11

Mean Queen

Synopsis: Following the suspected suicide of her friend and fellow teacher, Julie Taylor is hired to take over the senior math class for the last few weeks of school.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 8 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 12

The Unborn

Synopsis: A young woman fights the spirit that is slowly taking possession of her.

Crash

Synopsis: Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.

The Good Shepherd

Synopsis: The tumultuous early history of the Central Intelligence Agency is viewed through the prism of one man’s life.

Magic in the Moonlight

Synopsis: A romantic comedy (starring the ever-talented Emma Stone) about an Englishman brought in to help unmask a possible swindle. Personal and professional complications ensue.

Search Party

Synopsis: Search Party is a single-camera dark comedy about four self-absorbed twenty-somethings who become entangled in an ominous mystery when a former college acquaintance suddenly disappears.

The Green Hornet

Synopsis: Following the death of his father, Britt Reid, heir to his father’s large company, teams up with his late dad’s assistant Kato to become a masked crime fighting team.

Monster’s Ball

Synopsis: After a family tragedy, a racist prison guard reexamines his attitudes while falling in love with the African American wife of the last prisoner he executed.



Bad Lieutenant

Synopsis: While investigating a young nun’s rape, a corrupt New York City police detective, with a serious drug and gambling addiction, tries to change his ways and find forgiveness and redemption.

War

Synopsis: An FBI agent seeks vengeance on a mysterious assassin known as “Rogue” who murdered his partner.

The Winning Season

Synopsis: A comedy centred on a has-been coach who is given a shot at redemption when he’s asked to run his local high school’s girls basketball team.

Eulogy

Synopsis: A black comedy that follows three generations of a family, who come together for the funeral of the patriarch—unveiling a litany of family secrets and covert relationships.

The Long Dumb Road

Synopsis: Two guys serendipitously meet at a time when they both find themselves at personal crossroads and decide to embark on an unplanned road trip across the American Southwest.

BlacKkKlansman

Synopsis: From Oscar-winning director Spike Lee and the production team behind the Academy Award–winning film Get Out, BlacKkKlansman follows Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department, as he teams up with his seasoned colleague Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

Andre the Giant

Synopsis: A look at the life and career of professional wrestler André Roussimoff, who gained notoriety in the 1980s as Andre the Giant.

Paterno

Synopsis: The film centres on Joe Paterno, who, after becoming the most successful coach in college football history, is embroiled in Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure regarding the victims.

Potatoes and Dragons, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Calm reigns over the kingdom of the potatoes. A castle, rolling hills and… the dragon’s cave. There is a curse on Hugo III, king of the potatoes. To put an end to this calamity, Hugo III calls upon all knights specialized in dragon slaying, promising his daughter’s hand to the successful candidate. From that moment on, all manners of knights, for the most part ungratified, try to vanquish the beast and win the royal beauty.

Manhattan, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: In 1943, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, a team of government scientists is working on the top secret Manhattan Project in a race to produce an atomic bomb before the Nazis. Meanwhile, their families adjust to a life on the military base.



Wildfire, Season 1 to 4

Synopsis: A young woman finds excitement and romance at a horse ranch she works at as part of her parole from juvenile hall.

Dog Tales Rescue, Season 1

Synopsis: Married couple, Danielle and Rob run a dog and horse sanctuary for sick, elderly and abused animals in King City, Ontario.

Where to I Do?, Season 1

Synopsis: Couples get help choosing their perfect wedding venue by touring three locations and seeing the potential of each one.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episodes 3

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, episode 13 (8 p.m. ET)

Warrior, Season 1, episode 2 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Warrior s a new series set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The gritty, action-packed crime drama follows a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful organized crime families. The fast-paced series stars Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, and Langley Kirkwood.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 12 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: He’s irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 2 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Using documentary-style field reports and in-studio commentary, comic and writer Wyatt Cenac examines a wide range of social and cultural problems facing Americans.

What’s coming to Crave on April 13

The Resurgence: Demarcus Cousins (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Directed by Mitchell Hooper, this new sports documentary steps into the mind of NBA superstar Demarcus Cousins as he suffers an injury that has been career ending for many NBA players. The documentary features interviews with Cousins’ current and former teammates like Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, and former coaches.

What’s coming to Crave on April 14

America to Me, Season 1, episode 6

Action, episode 4 (season finale) (8 p.m. ET)

Game of Thrones, Season 8, episode 1 (season premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The most-watched series in HBO history and worldwide TV phenomenon returns for its six-episode, eighth and final season. Based on the popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, the Emmy-winning fantasy series chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom. The series’ ensemble cast includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Liam Cunningham, and more.

Billions, Season 4, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

The Chi, Season 2, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Barry, Season 2, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Veep, Season 7, episode 3 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 8 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

You Me Her, Season 4, episode 1 (season premiere) (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Centres around a three-way romantic relationship involving a suburban married couple.



What’s coming to Crave on April 17

The Act, Season 1, episode 6 (6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 18

Henchmen

Synopsis: When the world is threatened by an evil supervillain, a teenager and his mentor team up to stop him.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 9 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 19

Jerry Maguire

Synopsis: When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former secretary.

The Thing (1982)

Synopsis: A research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.

Apocalypse Now Redux

Synopsis: During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard is sent on a dangerous mission into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade Colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.

Rio

Synopsis: When Blu, a domesticated macaw from small-town Minnesota, meets the fiercely independent Jewel, he takes off on an adventure to Rio de Janeiro with the bird of his dreams.

Rio 2

Synopsis: It’s a jungle out there for Blu, Jewel and their three kids after they’re hurtled from Rio de Janeiro to the wilds of the Amazon. As Blu tries to fit in, he goes beak-to-beak with the vengeful Nigel, and meets his father-in-law.

Bring it On

Synopsis: A champion high school cheerleading squad discovers its previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city school and must scramble to compete at this year’s championships.

Rock the Kasbah

Synopsis: A down-on-his-luck music manager discovers a teenage girl with an extraordinary voice while on a music tour in Afghanistan and takes her to Kabul to compete on the popular television show, Afghan Star.



Reservoir Dogs

Synopsis: When a simple jewelry heist goes horribly wrong, the surviving criminals begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant.

Fierce People

Synopsis: A massage therapist looking to overcome her addictions and reconnect with her son, whose father is an anthropologist in South America studying the Yanomani people, moves in with a wealthy ex-client in New Jersey.

Suicide Kings

Synopsis: A group of youngsters kidnap a respected Mafia figure.

Swimming with Sharks

Synopsis: A young, naive Hollywood studio assistant finally turns the tables on his incredibly abusive producer boss.

High Tension

Synopsis: Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia’s parents’ secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls’ idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.

Wonderland

Synopsis: In the police investigation of a brutal crime scene, one man was at the center of it all: legendary porn star John Holmes.

Confidence

Synopsis: Jake Vig (Burns) is a consummate grifter about to pull his biggest con yet, one set to avenge his friend’s murder. But his last scam backfired, leaving him indebted to a mob boss (Hoffman) and his enforcer.

Show Dogs

Synopsis: Max, a macho, solitary Rottweiler police dog is ordered to go undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious Dog Show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening.

Mama Mia: Here We Go Again

Synopsis: Five years after learning the truth about why she has never had a relationship with her father, the film follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna in Greece and discovers more about her mother Donna’s life.

Crazy Rich Asians

Synopsis: From director Jon M. Chu, a Chinese-American professor (Constance Wu) is surprised in more ways than one when she visits her boyfriend’s family in Singapore and discovers they are one of the richest families in the country. Crazy Rich Asians is this century’s first film from a major Hollywood studio to feature a majority cast of Asian descent including Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.



The Son of Bigfoot

Synopsis: A teenage boy journeys to find his missing father only to discover that he’s actually Bigfoot.

The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, Season 1

Synopsis: The scary and silly goings-on at a mad scientist vampire’s home/lab.

Fireman Sam, Season 8

Synopsis: The adventures of a community fireman, Sam.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episodes 4

F*ck, That’s Delicious 420 Special

Synopsis: Rapper Action Bronson travels the world performing with friends, and trying marijuana-infused food.

Rellik, Season 1

Synopsis: Told in reverse, the show follows DCI Gabriel Markham and his team as they try to hunt down a serial killer.

I Am Evidence

Synopsis: An investigation into the way sexual assault cases are handled by police departments across the United States.

Dimension 404, Season 1

Synopsis: An anthology series that explores the wonders and terrors of our digital age, from outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure.

Graves, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Former President Richard Graves has the epiphany, twenty years after leaving office, that his policies have damaged the country for decades. This, as his wife, the former First Lady, has political ambitions of her own.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, episode 14 (season finale) (8 p.m. ET)

Warrior, Season 1, episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the aftermath of the Civil War, Warrior tells the story of a young martial arts prodigy, newly arrived from China, who finds himself caught up in the bloody Chinatown Tong wars.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 20

Bosch, Season 5

Synopsis: In the 10-episode new season, Bosch finds himself seeking the truth fifteen months after bringing his mother’s killer to justice. New evidence in an old case leaves everyone wondering whether Bosch planted evidence to convict the wrong guy, and a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill, sending Bosch down a dark and perilous path in pursuit of the killers.

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A cinematic overview of humanity’s massive reengineering of the planet, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch is a feature documentary film from the multiple-award winning team of Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky. Four years in the making, the documentary explores the extremity of human industrialization and how our mania for conquest defines our relationship with the Earth. From massive concrete seawalls in China to mining operations in Germany, state-of-the-art camera techniques document our human footprint in astonishing scale and perspective.

What’s coming to Crave on April 21

America to Me, Season 1, episode 7

Billions, Season 4, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. Former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counsellor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich) and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon).

The Chi, Season 2, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Game of Thrones, Season 8, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Barry, Season 2, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Veep, Season 7, episode 4 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 9 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

You Me Her, Season 4, episode 2 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 22

Sharkwater Extinction (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Investigating the corrupt pirate fishing trade and illegal shark fin industry, the Crave Original Documentary Sharkwater Extinction is the final work by late filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart and D Films.

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 1 (series premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Created, written and co-directed by BAFTA Award winner Sally Wainwright, Gentleman Jack tells the story of a woman who had a passion for life and a mind for business, and bucked society’s expectations at every turn. Set in the complex, changing world of 1832 Halifax, West Yorkshire, the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution, real-life English landowner Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) is determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening the coal mines and marrying well. The story examines Lister’s relationships with her family, servants, tenants, and industrial rivals and, most importantly, her would-be wife Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). Based in historical fact, the real-life Anne Lister’s story was recorded in the four million words of her diaries, and the most intimate details of her life, once hidden in a secret code, have been decoded and revealed for the series.

What’s coming to Crave on April 24

The Act, Season 1, episode 7 (6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 25

Prodigals

Synopsis: When a young man returns to his hometown to assist with a friend’s trial it soon becomes clear that he isn’t the beacon of success that everyone thought he was.

Beyond the Black Rainbow

Synopsis: Despite being under heavy sedation, a young woman tries to make her way out of the Arboria Institute, a secluded, quasi-futuristic commune.

What’s coming to Crave on April 26

At First Light

Synopsis: Alex is floating unconscious in a lake when light from a UFO of light saves her by enhancing her abilities such as telekinesis and healing power. Her friend Sean helps her. The authorities want her—not just for stealing a police car.

Venom

Synopsis: A failed reporter is bonded to an alien entity, one of many symbiotes who have invaded Earth. But the being takes a liking to Earth and decides to protect it.

Homefront

Synopsis: A former DEA agent moves his family to a quiet town, where he soon tangles with a local meth druglord.



Let Me In

Synopsis: A bullied young boy befriends a young female vampire who lives in secrecy with her guardian.

Irrational Man

Synopsis: A tormented philosophy professor finds a will to live when he commits an existential act.

Ocean’s Thirteen

Synopsis: Danny Ocean rounds up the boys for a third heist, after casino owner Willy Bank double-crosses one of the original eleven, Reuben Tishkoff.

Requiem for a Dream

Synopsis: The drug-induced utopias of four Coney Island people are shattered when their addictions run deep.

The Expendables

Synopsis: A CIA operative hires a team of mercenaries to eliminate a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent.

Eve’s Bayou

Synopsis: After a daughter witnesses her father having an affair, she begins a chain reaction that could tear her family apart.

The Final Cut

Synopsis: Set in a world with memory recording implants, Alan Hakman is a cutter, someone with the power of final edit over people’s recorded histories. His latest assignment is one that puts him in danger.

Frailty

Synopsis: A mysterious man arrives at the offices of an FBI agent and recounts his childhood: how his religious fanatic father received visions telling him to destroy people who were in fact “demons.”

W.

Synopsis: A chronicle of the life and Presidency of George W. Bush.

Houdini, Season 1

Synopsis: Follow the man behind the magic as he finds fame, engages in espionage, battles spiritualists and encounters the greatest names of the era, from U.S. presidents to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Grigori Rasputin.



Doom Patrol, Season 1, episodes 5

Magi-Nation, Seasons 1 and 2

Synopsis: Three thousand years ago in the Moonlands, the evil Shadow Magi Agram was sealed inside the planet’s Core by the Core Glyph and the Dreamstones which provided its power. Now he plans to escape by using his Shadow Geysers to weaken his prison in order to bring the Moonlands under his control, and only a Magi known as the “Final Dreamer” can stop him.

Jann, Season 1, Episode 2 to 6

Synopsis: Jann Arden stars as a fictionalized version herself on a quest for renewed fame.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 13 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Warrior, Season 1, episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 27

2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony includes Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks and more.

What’s coming to Crave on April 28

America to Me, Season 1, episode 8

Billions, Season 4, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

The Chi, Season 2, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Game of Thrones, Season 8, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Barry, Season 2, episode 5 (10:25 p.m. ET)

Veep, Season 7, episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

You Me Her, Season 4, episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on April 29

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Last call! Here is everything leaving Crave in April:

April 7:

Eric Clapton: Planes, Trains and Eric

April 11:

3 Generations

John Wick 2

April 14:

The Sun at Midnight

April 16:

Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall

Vegas Rat Rods

April 19:

The Up in Smoke Tour

Gifted

Rough Night

April 25:

Mune: Guardian of the Moon

April 28:

Wonder Woman

April 30:

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

A Murderer Upstairs

My Cousin Rachel

Takedown: The DNA of GSP

The American

Angel Eyes

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Brazil

Brothers

Bullitt

Cool Hand Luke

The Deer Hunter

The Devil’s Own

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

Evan Almighty

Executive Decision

Falling Down

Groundhog Day

How the West Has Won

Intolerable Cruelty

Lola

London Boulevard

Midnight Train

Money Train

Music and Lyrics

Obsessed

The Pledge

Righteous Kills

Running on Empty

Saving Silverman

Seems Like Old Times

Soul Plane

Starman

Stir Crazy

Super

The Sweetest Thing

The Tailor of Panama