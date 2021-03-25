Why Chrissy Teigen Deleted Her Twitter Account

'I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not.'

After a decade, Chrissy Teigen has decided to delete her Twitter account. She shared an emotional message to her followers on March 24 before closing it down.

In her tweets, the cookbook author and supermodel explained the close connection she has felt with many of her 13.7 million followers.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” the 35-year-old began.

Since she started tweeting, Chrissy has acquired the nickname “Twitter’s mayor” because of her presence on the platform and how she’s courageously stated that the social media app was no longer serving her “as positively as it [served] her negatively.”

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

On Instagram, Teigen addressed how using the platform has affected her:

“It’s not the platform. It’s not the “bullying”. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones.”

Chrissy’s Twitter account is now showing as deleted.

On the same day, she took to Instagram to share a snap that captured her and her two kids, Luna, 4, Miles, 2, with a beautiful sunset in the background. The post was captioned simply with a sun emoji.

The Lip Sync Battle host took a hiatus from all of social media following the loss of son Jack in October 2020. She returned to her accounts and was known for being the only non-government Twitter account followed by U.S. President Joe Biden’s @POTUS, but she later asked the account to unfollow her.

The supermodel also has her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as the recently relaunched Cravings website, which all appear to be active.