Everything We Know About Netflix’s Spooky New Remake ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Netflix just released the first photos of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and so far, it’s living up to its name. A spooky remake of the 90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the Netflix series will follow 16-year-old Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal who’s battling mysterious evil forces that are threatening her, her family and the “daylight world humans inhabit.” Oh, and she’s also navigating witchcraft training and “normal” life as a sophomore at Baxter High School.

The show is set to be released on Netflix on October 26th — just in time for the Halloween! — but in the meantime, here’s everything we know so far.

1. Kiernan Shipka will play Sabrina

Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman in the upcoming series — and the crew could not be more excited to have her as part of the cast. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa noted that 18-year-old Shipka was on “everyone’s wish list” when the crew began discussing who would play the incarnation of Sabrina. “This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character of her own,” he said in a previous statement.

Joining Shipka will be Disney star Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina’s “dreamy” BF, Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as Aunt Hilda and Zelda, and an unnamed black cat, who will play Salem, the sardonic talking cat from the OG Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

2. The reboot will be a darker take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Sabrina is loosely based on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a sitcom that ran for seven seasons throughout the late 90s to early 2000s — however, the new take on the show will not be *quite* as lighthearted as its predecessor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sabrina will be a “dark coming-of-age tale that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft.” The show will draw on the Archie Horror comic, which followed Sabrina as she navigated Satanic forces, murder and resurrections, and is even garnering comparisons to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist. Here’s hoping that we can count on Salem to add some comedic relief, though.

3. It’s created and produced by the same team that brought us Riverdale

Sabrina is created and produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (also the Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics) — and he is bringing his edgy approach to create the same eerie scenes and mysterious storylines that got us all so darn obsessed with Riverdale. Both Archie comic-based shows were filmed in Vancouver, BC — and aside from sharing a location, also share some of the same producers.

4. Not one, but TWO seasons will be available

Originally, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was set to air on CW, just like its fellow Archie comics show Riverdale. But last December, news broke that the show had been picked up by Netflix for a two-season, 20 episode “straight-to-series” order. Each season will include 10 episodes, which lucky for us, means more Sabrina to last us through the fall months.

5. There *could* be a Riverdale cross-over

With two seasons full of potential and a good handful of the Riverdale crew on board, we have our fingers crossed that Sabrina will get to meet up with Archie and the gang in a Riverdale/Sabrina crossover. Although this is only speculation (and, okay, Ross Lynch has said that a crossover would be unlikely, at least for now), there *is* a chance that the two shows will overlap in some way or another. Sabrina’s adventures take place on the other side of Sweetwater River in Greendale, which, according to Aguirre-Sacasa, is “where the witches live,” so all it would take is a quick rowboat ride for worlds to collide.

Across from #Riverdale, on the other side of Sweetwater River, is the town of Greendale…where the witches live… https://t.co/Zj90MHRcmx — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) 20 September 2017

Will Budhead and Varchie join Sabrina to solve another murder or fight off supernatural forces? Will Sabrina be the *only* one who can put a stop to Hyram Lodge’s shenanigans? Only time will tell.