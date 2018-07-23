Where Celebrities Are Vacationing This Summer (Plus Their Best Candid Travel Photos)

1. Costa Rica

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s son John and the couple’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian, got back to nature while on vacation. They went for a special horseback riding session (with a serious view) during their summer getaway.

2. Croatia

Victoria and David Beckham escaped to Croatia for a family vacation with their children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. During the trip, jokester Victoria happily captured ultimate dad moment.

3. Croatia

The proud dad made sure to get some sweet snaps of his kid’s best moments on land and sea during their sojourn.

4. Capri, Italy

Living la dolce vita! Kourtney Kardashian turned the Italian coastline into her studio as the reality star struck her best pose while taking in the scenic sights on a boat.

5. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

“You’re not rich until you have something money can’t buy,” Halle Berry captioned a stunning sunset photo with her two kids, Nahla Aubry and Maceo Martinez. The actress and her little ones lived it up on the South Pacific island, kayaking and boating through their “magical” start to the summer.

6. Idaho

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took their children – her twins Max and Emme, and his kids Natasha and Ella – on an adventurous vacation in the U.S. state, where the group played on pool slides and enjoyed some wake-boarding.

7. Greece

Pregnant Kate Hudson and her mom Goldie Hawn were loving their Greek family vacation with Kate’s two sons — Ryder Robinson, 14 and Bingham Bellamy, six — boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and brother Oliver Hudson. Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell and their son Wyatt Russell also made the trip to Europe.

8. Africa

Ellen DeGeneres turned 60 in a once-in-a-lifetime kind of way, thanks to wife Portia de Rossi! The actress surprised her longtime love with a trip to Africa, where she’d set up the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund as well as Ellen’s namesake campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund earlier in the year. The lovebirds visited Tanzania, Kenya and more, enjoying a safari and bush breakfast. In a video from her trip, the TV host said, “Today is here! We’re landing in Rwanda to go look at the gorillas and to go help them and build a campus.”

9. Ireland

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her husband Brad Hall are exploring the Emerald Isle, one colourful street at a time. Just a week ago, they were soaking up the sun in Hawaii.

10. Turks & Caicos

11. California

Natalie Portman had an interesting encounter with a Stormtrooper while the Star Wars actress was enjoying a day off in the sun at California’s Disneyland! “Thank you, @Disneyland, for making me smile all day when I needed it most,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

12. Paris, France

Jessica Alba jetted to the city of love in collaboration with her company, The Honest Co., but of the star got a little bit of shopping time in, too.

13. Seoul, South Korea

Bella Hadid and some of her pals stopped for a silly selfie while exploring the streets of the South Korean capital.

14. South of France

15. The Maldives

Newlyweds Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter recently said “I do” on the Indonesian island of Sumba. The two are honeymooning in the Maldives this week in an overwater bungalow at Six Senses Laambu.

16. Egypt

Usher toured Egypt’s Siwa Oasis near the border of Libya, where he took in the famous ruins of the city.

17. Spain and France

Gwyneth Paltrow really knows how to spend a summer! The newlywed star jetted off to Europe for a couple weeks, and even went boating with her ex, Chris Martin.

18. Nashville, Seattle and Kansas City

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their adorable little girl Luna on quite the trip, making stops in three major American cities.

19. Thailand

Britney Spears was jumping for joy on the beach in Thailand during her month-long tour through Asia, which also saw her stop in Japan.

20. Muskoka, Ontario