It’s the most wonderful time of the year—Halloween! And since Halloween 2019 falls on a Thursday this year, that means plenty of opportunities to dress up—and lots of our favourite celebs started showcasing their best creepy looks the weekend before All Hallow’s Eve. From Jessica Biel as *NSYNC Justin Timberlake to Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou as Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV VMAs, check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes 2019 (so far!) below.

Gallery Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2019 (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake At the Casamigos Halloween party, Jessica Biel dressed as her husband Justin Timberlake in his *NSYNC days, while Timberlake himself dressed as the microphone. Encouraging your wife to dress as you during your cheesy boyband heyday and dressing up as her microphone? That's true love.