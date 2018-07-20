‘I Sleep Better On The Road Because I’m Not With My Wife’: 10 Celebs On Getting Shut-Eye

Rob Lowe made headlines recently when he admitted in an interview that he sleeps better alone than with his wife (who apparently enjoys playing Family Feud on her phone before bedtime). Of course, he’s not the only star with interesting sleep habits.

Whether they’re new parents, insomniacs, or just plain tired of being sleep deprived, celebrities value their rest as much as the rest of us. Here’s what 10 different celebs have said about the importance of catching enough Z’s and what sleep is like for them.

Rob Lowe on sleeping alone

“I sleep better on the road because I’m not with my wife. And it’s just that people, it’s the truth. I love her enough to speak the truth. And what it is, is she is obsessed with playing Family Feud till 5 and 6 in the morning, on the iPad, and wakes me up like, ‘Honey, honey! Quick, name five foods that are gross.’ I’m like, I just want to go to bed.” — The Ellen Show, May 2018

The glamping continues… A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 6, 2018 at 6:29pm PDT

Tyra Banks on co-sleeping with her two-year-old son

“I started thinking about the wild. Does a black bird say, ‘Go over there, three trees over and go to sleep.’ Or does the big mama pig say, ‘Go there to that mess and go to sleep?’ No. They sleep with their mama. So we sleep together.” — Us Weekly, May 2018

Sometimes the floor is the best workspace. A post shared by Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) on May 21, 2014 at 6:30am PDT

Christiane Amanpour on giving her brain a detox

“Living in such a worrisome world and constantly having to be alert to everything that’s going on in the world does eat into your quality of sleep and time of sleep. But I detox in the bedroom, so to speak. I don’t have a TV, I don’t bring my laptop, I don’t look at the screen just before I go to bed. I read something before bed in a book or magazine.” — The Cut, April 2018

Joy ✨ A post shared by Marie "KonMari" Kondo (@mariekondo) on May 31, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT

Marie Kondo on resetting her house before sleeping

“Before I go to bed, I’ll go around the house and change the water in the flower vases. I have flowers all over the place. Then I’ll tidy up the kids’ toys and the kitchen. Anything that is left out goes back into its proper place. As I’m tidying, I’ll give each item a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ for helping with the day. Everything has a set place so it’s a smooth process. And, like that, the house is reset, which makes me happy. I’m not someone who obsesses about how much sleep I get. I go to bed when things are in order and I start to feel sleepy, which is usually around 11 or 12.” — The Cut, March 2018

Rihanna on sleeping only three to four hours a night

“I have a lot of trouble switching off. Even when I get home early, which means before 1 a.m., I start binge-watching shows or documentaries, which I love. I can’t go straight to bed. As a matter of fact, I only sleep three or four hours a night.” — Vogue Paris, Dec. 2017

Natalie Portman on being a light sleeper

“I’m usually in bed by midnight, no matter what. I fall asleep easily, but I don’t stay asleep very long. I think when you have young kids, it’s part of your job to wake up every time you hear something, so I feel like it’s just going to be a few years that it’s like that.” — Harper’s BAZAAR, Aug. 2017

Jennifer Aniston on battling insomnia

“My one key tip… is to sleep with my phone at least five feet away from me. That’s helped me tremendously. And I also do a quick meditation before I get into bed, even if it’s just for five minutes. There are also some yoga poses that I’ve found to be quite helpful in relaxing my mind, even if it’s just a simple downward dog and some stretching. But the biggest thing is the electronics shutdown, ideally an hour before I turn off the lights.” — The Huffington Post, April 2016

And it begins.. #tiff A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Margot Robbie on cuddly stuffed animals

“I still sleep with my bunny. Much to my husband’s dismay. He waits until I go to sleep and then he throws it out of the bed. And I get angry, and I’m like ‘Why is bunny on the floor? Don’t throw bunny on the floor.'” — W Magazine, Dec. 2017

Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!) A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

Kim Kardashian on matching her spouse’s sleep habits

“I sleep with the heat on… 80 degrees and socks and a robe, every single night… The first night I slept at Kanye’s house… I won’t say the date because I’ll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, ‘Omg, I met my soul mate.'” — PAPER Mag, Feb. 2018

Oprah on her pre-bedtime ritual

“In the evening, I have a bath before bed; it’s a ritual. I’m a bathing professional — I have different bubble baths, salts, beads, and oils.” — Harper’s BAZAAR, Feb. 2018