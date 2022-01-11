5 Canadian Locations Where Netflix Shows Were Filmed

Now you can follow in the footsteps of your favourite Netflix characters.

Ever wish you could knock back a whisky at Jack’s Bar? You’re in luck: The Netflix in Your Neighbourhood site maps out where some of the streaming service’s most popular titles were filmed across Canada.

Virgin River

The Watershed Grill in Brackendale, B.C., plays Jack’s Bar

While this popular romance series is set in a fictional northern California town, it’s filmed in British Columbia. The mountainous backdrop and exterior of Jack’s Bar was shot at Brackendale’s Watershed Grill—and inside, it’s just as warm and inviting as its onscreen counterpart.

The Queen’s Gambit

A Winners location in Toronto plays the Ben Snyder Department Store

Historic old Toronto is the perfect stand-in for 1950s Kentucky. The store selling the chess set Beth eyes in episode two and later buys with her tournament winnings is a Winners on Front St. E. Other picturesque landmarks nearby include the Gooderham (Flatiron) Building and the dog fountain in Berczy Park.

Anne with an E

Cape Tryon, P.E.I., plays itself

Like Anne, you too can run to the edge of P.E.I.’s red sandstone cliffs and bask in the beauty of the Atlantic Coast. There, you’ll find a magnificent 40-foot lighthouse, while the Anne of Green Gables Museum is just 10 minutes away by car.

Locke & Key

Lunenburg, N.S., plays Matheson, Massachusetts

Travel to this quaint seaside town and take a stroll down Montague St. Be sure to stop at Sweet Treasures Confectionery—which you know as Matheson Creamery on the show—for some ice cream.

M’entends-tu?

Montreal’s Bar R.V. plays itself

Located in the Ville-Émard neighbourhood of Montreal, this bar is the go-to hangout for this dramedy’s main characters: Ada, Fabiola and Carolanne. Grab a drink and then go for a stroll at nearby Angrignon Park, one of Montreal’s largest green spaces.