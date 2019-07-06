Baby Archie Stars In Two Adorable Christening Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have kept their firstborn Archie Harrison’s royal christening on July 6 private, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t get a glimpse of the adorable two-month-old. The new parents shared two photos from the little royal’s big day on their Instagram, @SussexRoyal, showing their little bundle dressed in the family’s traditional christening gown while posing with his parents and close family members.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the couple said in their caption. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

The Honiton christening gown that Archie and his Cambridge cousins donned at their baptisms is a replica of the heirloom 1841 version worn by 62 past royal babies—including proud papa Prince Harry, who looked sharp in a light grey suit. On the heels of her day out at Wimbledon, Meghan was beaming in her white Christian Dior midi dress and matching hat.

The stunning photos were taken by fashion and portrait photographer Chris Allerton. One shows the family posing formally in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, with sweet Archie gazing at the camera on his mom’s lap, surrounded by grandpa Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and Princess Diana’s sisters—Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. A second, more candid shot shows Meghan snuggling baby Archie in her arms and looking at her husband while Harry stares lovingly at his son.

Archie, who was born on May 6, was officially welcomed into the Church of England in an intimate ceremony at the Queen’s private chapel in Windsor Castle—though the monarch wasn’t able to make her eighth great-grandchild’s christening due to a prior commitment. Just like his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury (who also christened Meghan last year ahead of her royal wedding!). Keeping with family tradition, water from the River Jordan was used to christen the royal family’s newest member.

After the service, the group of less than 25 close friends and family—including the godparents, whose names are being kept private—probably followed another royal tradition: eating the top tier of the parents’ lemon elderflower wedding cake. Prince William and Kate served up carefully preserved slices from their 2011 wedding at all three of their children’s christenings. (Super sweet or a tad gross? We’re not sure.)

While we don’t know exactly which friends were on hand to toast little Archie, we have some good guesses! When Meghan popped by Wimbledon to watch her bestie Serena Williams play in the famed tennis tournament, she was flanked by two of her close college pals: Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, who co-hosted the duchess’s New York baby shower earlier this year. Jessica Mulroney, whose kids were part of Meghan’s bridal party, also dropped a major hint that she’s headed across the pond, taking to Instagram to lament being away from her littles for a while.

And one person we know was only there in spirit is Serena, who said in a press conference after her second-round match that she’ll be working and Meghan understands these kinds of commitments. But she did promise little Archie a “big sister” in her one-year-old daughter, Olympia. And what about a tennis coach? “I don’t know, I’m actually working on Olympia’s game so maybe she can give tips to him.”

Since we didn’t get to see the family arriving for Archie’s royal christening, check out the highlights from Prince Louis’ baptism last summer: