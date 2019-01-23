Anna Wintour Reveals Her Thoughts On Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

It’s hard to predict what the opinionated Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will think of anything. In a recent episode of Vogue’s “Go Ask Anna!,” one stranger wanted to know what she thought of the newest royal Meghan Markle. “I think she’s amazing,” the editor gushed. “The royal wedding had the whole world watching. I think that her choice was brilliant. It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was grown up. It was an English designer, albeit one that was working for a French house, which in a way was a message to the world: ‘Yes, I’m from somewhere else, but I belong.’”

The 37-year-old, who’s expecting her first child in the spring, walked down the aisle in a gorgeous Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller. Featuring her trademark bateau neckline and crafted from an exclusive silk cady with a tapered waist, Markle was an absolute vision in the design, topping off the look with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, which first entered the Royal Family’s collection in 1893.

The 69-year-old – whose own daughter, Bee Shaffer, said “I do” last year – also mentioned the impact of one particular photo of Markle’s loving mother, Doria Ragland, sitting in the pew at St George’s Chapel. With tears in her eyes, the yoga teacher and social worker watched her daughter walk down the aisle, arm in arm with her father-in-law, Prince Charles. “I think the picture of the Duchess of Sussex’s mother at the chapel at the wedding was so inspiring to so many women, men all over the world,” she said.

Wintour also laughed off the reports that Markle has had trouble getting along with her staff. “I read somewhere there were members of the royal household that were confused and upset that she woke up so early at 5:00 am – she’s a normal California girl [who] gets up early and does yoga and meditates – and also sent a lot of text messages,” she said. “I mean, what do they expect – that that she was going to send messages via pigeon? So, I think she’s amazing.”

And she’s not just a fan of the former actress! The fashion icon praised Markle’s sister-in-law as well, saying, “I think the two duchesses, the young duchesses that they have in Britain – the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex – are going to keep the royal family afloat quite frankly.”