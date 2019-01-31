What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video Canada In February

If you’re looking for an excuse to avoid your adult responsibilities (read: cleaning your apartment like Marie Kondo), we’ve got you covered. Put down those dirty dishes and treat yourself to a brand spankin’ new series or flick coming to Amazon Prime Canada in February 2019, like award-winning film Fences starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington — plus, a must-watch list of TV shows and movies that honour Black change makers and their stories.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on February 1



Generation Wealth

Synopsis: This Amazon Original Movie is a documentary that investigates the pathologies that have created the richest society the world has ever seen.

The Terror, Season 1



Synopsis: In 1848, real-life warships HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, sent on a Royal Naval expedition to find the treacherous Northwest Passage, become trapped in ice near Arctic and face starvation, mutiny, cannibalism and a demonic polar bear.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on February 8



The Expanse, Season 1 to 3

Synopsis: Prime Video will also exclusively be streaming Seasons 1 to 3 of The Expanse. The fourth season will return as a Prime Original series, following an overwhelming online response to save the Toronto shot-and-produced series from cancellation.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on February 13



Falling Water, Season 2

Synopsis: An intersection between reality and unconscious thought, follow three strangers who slowly realize that they are dreaming parts of a bigger, more sinister tragedy.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on February 15



Lorena

Synopsis: A four-part Prime Original docuseries. Lorena reveals the hidden truths in the notorious case of John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt and challenges the long-held narrative that surrounded this event.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on February 22



This Giant Beast that is the Global Economy

Synopsis: The Prime Original docuseries follows host Kal Penn on a globe-spanning exploration of the unexpected quirks, interconnections and manipulations of the global economy that impact us all.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on February 24



Fences

Synopsis: A working-class African-American father (Denzel Washington) tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life.

In honour of Black History Month, here are some TV shows and movies celebrating Black stories available on Amazon Prime Video Canada:

Pass Over

Synopsis: In Spike Lee’s 2018 drama, Moses and Kitch, two young black men, chat their way through a long, aimless day on a Chicago street corner. Periodically dodging bullets and managing visits from a genial but ominous stranger and an overtly hostile police officer, Moses and Kitch rely on their banter to get them through a day that is a hopeless retread of every other day, even as they continue to dream of their deliverance.



Synopsis: In 1980, police in Brooklyn, New York, charge teenage immigrant Colin Warner with murder. Convicted for a crime he didn’t commit, Colin spends years in prison while his friend Carl King fights for the young man’s freedom.

Homecoming

Synopsis: Good intentions. Erratic bosses. Mounting paranoia. Unforeseen consequences spiralling out of control. Heidi (Julia Roberts) works at Homecoming, a facility helping soldiers like Walter Cruz (Stephan James) transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, when the Department of Defence questions why she left Homecoming. Heidi realizes there’s a whole other story behind the one she’s been telling herself.



Ali

Synopsis: With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all comers, Ali took on the law, conventions, the status quo and the war—as well as the fists in front of him. Ali both ignited and mirrored the conflicts of his time and ours to become one of the most admired fighters in the world. Forget what you thought you knew.

The Pursuit of Happiness

Synopsis: A 2006 American biographical drama film based on entrepreneur Chris Gardner’s nearly one-year struggle being homeless. Directed by Gabriele Muccino, the film features Will Smith as Gardner, a homeless salesman. Smith’s son Jaden Smith co-stars, making his film debut as Gardner’s son, Christopher Jr.

I Am Not Your Negro

Synopsis: In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, Remember This House. The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and assassinations of three of his close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. At the time of Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only 30 completed pages of this manuscript. Filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished.