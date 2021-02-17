5 Podcasts About Mysteries (Criminal And Otherwise)

If you’ve burned through Broadchurch and demolished a stack of Louise Penny books, you might be in the market for a new mystery. These podcasts all unpack a puzzle of some sort, within an hour (or less).
Criminalia
For Shondaland Audio, hosts Maria Trimarchi and Holly Frey look at women who commit murder by poison, including two 19th-century husband poisoners who dispatched three men apiece. The duo’s warm, worn-in rapport makes for easy, fizzy listening.
The Last Archive
Jill Lepore—historian, New Yorker writer and Wonder Woman biographer—tackles a big question: Who killed truth? Seeking an answer, she detours to curious places: the birthplace of the lie detector, a circus sideshow and Silicon Valley.
Articles of Interest
A new season of this sartorial podcast homes in on luxury. Host Avery Trufelman examines wedding gowns, diamonds and—with street hustler turned designer Dapper Dan—knock-offs, to parse why we want the things we do.
Unearthed
London’s Kew Gardens is home to over seven million plants, and some of the botanists that tend them also solve crimes. Self- described botany geek James
Wong explores an unexpected underworld of water lily thieves—and murder.
Teenager Therapy
The biggest mystery of all is the teenage mind. Until now. Five thoughtful, vulnerable California high- schoolers talk friendship, acne, pronouns, Black Lives Matter, lockdown and, with Meghan Markle, mental health.
