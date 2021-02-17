5 Podcasts About Mysteries (Criminal And Otherwise)

If you’re in the market for a new mystery, here are five great podcasts that all unpack a puzzle of some sort, within an hour.

If you’ve burned through Broadchurch and demolished a stack of Louise Penny books, you might be in the market for a new mystery. These podcasts all unpack a puzzle of some sort, within an hour (or less).

For Shondaland Audio, hosts Maria Trimarchi and Holly Frey look at women who commit murder by poison, including two 19th-century husband poisoners who dispatched three men apiece. The duo’s warm, worn-in rapport makes for easy, fizzy listening.

Jill Lepore—historian, New Yorker writer and Wonder Woman biographer—tackles a big question: Who killed truth? Seeking an answer, she detours to curious places: the birthplace of the lie detector, a circus sideshow and Silicon Valley.

A new season of this sartorial podcast homes in on luxury. Host Avery Trufelman examines wedding gowns, diamonds and—with street hustler turned designer Dapper Dan—knock-offs, to parse why we want the things we do.

London’s Kew Gardens is home to over seven million plants, and some of the botanists that tend them also solve crimes. Self- described botany geek James

Wong explores an unexpected underworld of water lily thieves—and murder.

The biggest mystery of all is the teenage mind. Until now. Five thoughtful, vulnerable California high- schoolers talk friendship, acne, pronouns, Black Lives Matter, lockdown and, with Meghan Markle, mental health.