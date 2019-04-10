10 Eco-Friendly Alternatives For Things You Use Everyday

By now, you probably have a stash of reusable totes, water bottles and coffee mugs. Here’s a list of bonus waste-reducing and environmentally friendly swaps that can help you add more green to your routine.

Instead of: A plastic toothbrush

Try: A bamboo toothbrush



Traditional toothbrushes are made of hard plastic and nylon bristles so they don’t biodegrade. Their bamboo counterparts are organic, USDA Biobased and can be tossed in your compost (sans bristles) when you’re done with them. $27/4-pk, BrushWithBamboo.com.

Instead of: Bagged tea

Try: Loose leaf tea



Sold in recyclable bags, Pluck’s Southbrook Berry Blend amps up the “reusing” ante with grape skins from Niagara vineyards. 200g tin $8, PluckTeas.com.

Instead of: Zip-top bags

Try: Stasher bags

Even the sturdiest zip top bags can only be reused a few times before they start to fall apart. Made from sturdy silicone, Stasher bags are microwave and dishwasher safe and come in a rainbow of irresistible colours. From $12, MEC.ca.

Instead of: Disposable Razors

Try: A safety razor



With proper TLC, it can last a lifetime, and companies like Albatross Designs offer a blade return program. $40 U.S.D., AlbatrossDesigns.it.

Instead of: Paper towels

Try: A sponge cloth



Producing paper towel soaks up a lot of resources, especially when you consider it’s destined for the trash. These cotton and cellulose cloths leave a streak-free finish, can be tossed in your dishwasher and are fully biodegradable. $6, TenAndCo.ca.

Instead of: Menstrual pads

Try: Knix Leakproof Underwear



They are available in a variety of cuts and colours, and hold two tampons’ worth of liquid. $30, Knix.ca.

Instead of: Nylon dental floss

Try: Compostable dental floss



KMH Touches Pure Silk Dental Floss breaks down in 45 days and comes in a refillable glass container. $12, Well.ca.

Instead of: Disposable cutlery

Use: A cutlery roll



A LEKKO life goods cutlery roll is a great thing to stash in your bag so that you can forgo plastic cutlery when you’re out and about. $15. Etsy.ca.

Instead of: Traditional stain remover

Try: Buncha Farmers Stain Remover



Stain removers that come in spray bottle may be difficult to recycle, thanks to the spraying mechanism inside the nozzle. Minimally packaged in paper, the Buncha Farmers Stain Remover is effective and fully biodegradable. $5. BunchaFarmers.com.

Instead of: Disposable sponge scrubbers

Try: Redecker Pot Brush



Made from untreated beechwood and plant fibers, Redecker’s sturdy little brush is chic, effective and compostable. $8, Nu Grocery.