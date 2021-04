Guilt in the bedroom is never fun, so skip the plastic sex toys: If they’re not piling up in landfills, they’re potentially exposing pleasure seekers to hormone-disrupting chemicals called phthalates. Instead, reach for one of these three beautiful alternatives, which are all petroleum-free and made in Canada.

Another eco-friendly—and budget-friendly—option? The Blush Gaia Eco Bullet vibrator is made of biodegradable corn-based bioplastic. $11, comeasyouare.com.