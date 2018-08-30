5 Marked-Down Dresses With Sleeves To Shop Now, Starting At Just $18

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to summer, but that shouldn’t mean having to say goodbye to wearing lovely dresses. We’ve searched high and low for some awesome options that are better suited for cooler weather. Here are 5 dresses with sleeves that are both on sale and great for fall.

Floral dress

Grab this adorable floral J.Crew dress for 65 percent off the original price. Complete the look with some ankle booties and a black cardigan for a more fall-esque ensemble. $39 (From $113), J.Crew.

Fluted sleeve dress

Attend your next special occasion in style with this fluted-sleeve Vila dress from Asos. It has a v-neckline and is made of a smooth polyester blend. $23 (From $59), Asos.

Shirt dress

Only $18 for this cute khaki-green button-up dress? Score! It has three-quarter length sleeves and a removable waist belt. $18 (From $35), H&M.

Frill cuff dress

This frill cuff dress has the sweetest floral and polka dot print. It hits at the mid thigh and has an asymmetrical hem. $23 (From $59), Asos.

Bell sleeve dress

Have a fall wedding to attend? Grab this beautiful pink Calvin Klein dress for $90 off the original price. It has an exposed back zip and hits at the knees. $70 (From $160), Hudson’s Bay.