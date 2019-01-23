23 Ways To Get In On The Dark And Moody Trend

Today’s mega-popular inky blues and hunter greens take inspiration from eco-treasures like old-growth forests and deep seas. That’s why we feel rejuvenated in their presence, as though we’ve been to a faraway mountain spa without leaving home. These tones, though, are best used sparingly. With interiors, they work well for accent walls or kitchen cabinetry (even for details like stair treads, windowsills and door frames). In fashion, Meghan Markle can pull them off head to toe, but less-daring types can always stick to a well-chosen accessory, like a spruce green tote.