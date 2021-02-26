Living

Join Chatelaine And TSC For A Special Event With Chef Curtis Stone!

The chef—and creator of the bestselling TSC cookware line—will share tips for busting out of your pandemic cooking rut, and will also cook up three easy, delicious recipes to recharge your weeknight meal repertoire. 

A photo of Chef Curtis Stone in a chambray short-sleeve shirt and navy apron

Chef Curtis Stone (photo courtesy TSC)

You likely recognize Curtis Stone from Top Chef Masters, or from regular appearances on the Today Show, or from his bestselling cookware line for TSC. And now, we’re thrilled to be hosting a live virtual Curtis Stone Masterclass presented by Chatelaine and TSC.

Join Chef Curtis Stone and Chatelaine editor-in-chief Maureen Halushak on Friday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. EST as they discuss how to bust common pandemic cooking ruts, and watch as Stone demonstrates easy, delicious recipes to recharge your weeknight meal repertoire.

Please note attendance is limited, so RSVP as soon as possible as you don’t want to miss out! All guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and also a chance to win a prize pack of Curtis Stone cookware valued at $500+.

Click on the following button to RSVP for this delicious event:

