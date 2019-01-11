Living

22 Cozy Finds For When You Just Want To Cocoon

It comes in all colours and patterns (it’s more about soft, furry and plush), so it can effortlessly fit into any home or wardrobe.

by

When times are tough, we turn to reliable pleasures. Ten years ago, when the economy tanked, mac and cheese showed up on every menu — even at fancy restaurants. Now the economy has recovered (somewhat), but the global political system is in chaos. So explains our need to envelop ourselves in cashmere sweaters and chunky-knit blankets. One of the best things about this trend is its versatility. Cozy comes in all colours and patterns (it’s more about textures — soft, furry and plush), so it can effortlessly fit into any home or wardrobe.

22
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram