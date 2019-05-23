Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colibri’s Chef Elia Herrera on Continuing Her Family’s Legacy
When the opportunity to open up a Mexican restaurant fell into Elia Herrera’s hands, she couldn’t say no. But only having trained as a pastry chef, she knew that in order to develop Toronto hotspot Colibri’s recipes, she’d need help from an expert—her mom.