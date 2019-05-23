Living

Colibri’s Chef Elia Herrera on Continuing Her Family’s Legacy

When the opportunity to open up a Mexican restaurant fell into Elia Herrera’s hands, she couldn’t say no. But only having trained as a pastry chef, she knew that in order to develop Toronto hotspot Colibri’s recipes, she’d need help from an expert—her mom.

In partnership with Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe
