5 Of The Best Deals From Club Monaco’s End-Of-Season Sale

Club Monaco is having a summer sale and we are all about it. Here are 5 of the best (and cutest) sale items that are perfect for summer and transitioning into fall. BONUS – free shipping on orders over $150!

Pant

Rock these gorgeous wide-legged pants with sandals and a tank in the summer and flats and a cardigan in the fall. They’re made of a Rayon blend and have a matching sash at the waist. $99 (From $228), Club Monaco.

Shirtdress

Grab this classic white shirtdress for $129 less than the original price. The relaxed fit will allow you to go about your day comfortably, all the while looking effortlessly stylish. $99 (From $228), Club Monaco.

Earrings

Who doesn’t love a great statement accessory? These bauble hoop earrings are made of thread-wrapped wooden beads and are the perfect addition to your next going out outfit. $19 (From $68), Club Monaco.

Dress

A gorgeous styled dress in a vibrant papaya hue? Yes, please. Grab this fun wrap dress for nearly half off the original price. It has flouncy sleeves and an adorable tie at the waist. $119 (From $235), Club Monaco.

Top

This versatile piece is perfect for the office or a night out with friends. It features loose arms and a v-neck at the front and back. Stunning. $79 (From $195), Club Monaco.