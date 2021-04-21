Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed What Meghan Markle Did For Her After She Lost Baby Jack

One of the hardest parts of losing a baby is that so many moms go through it alone. And even though Chrissy Teigen shared her experience of losing son Jack with her millions of followers, a fellow famous mom wanted to make sure she felt seen: Meghan Markle.

The duo first chatted after Meghan sent Chrissy a note last year. “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Chrissy said on the Watch What Happens Live! after show, responding to a fan’s question. “She had written me about baby Jack…but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind—just as kind as everyone says she is.”

She added, “That’s why you look at everything and you’re like—My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?—when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are.”

Chrissy also spoke to her new mom friend after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. “I think when I ended up watching it, it was like ‘Holy shit, this is big,’ ” she said. “But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I’d already heard so much about it.” Host Andy Cohen asked if Meghan had shared any “extra tea” with Chrissy, but the cookbook author said no. “I think she’s been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”

Honesty is something the two women definitely have in common. Last October, Chrissy, who is mom to Luna, 5, and two-year-old Miles, shared a heartbreaking Instagram post revealing that she and John Legend had lost their little boy. Sadly, she became the target of trolls spewing absurd conspiracy theories about Pizzagate and abortion. A few weeks later she shared more about her experience in a beautiful essay on Medium, where she talked about what it felt like to give birth to her 20-week-old son after a partial placenta abruption and weeks on bedrest.

“I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so,” Chrissy explained in the essay. “Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky.”

Having been the target of sexist and racist slander in the media and having also experienced a miscarriage last summer, we’d guess Meghan felt a closeness to Chrissy that inspired her to reach out. They both got their start on Deal or No Deal and Chrissy has come to Meghan’s defence in the past.

And maybe Chrissy inspired Meghan to pen a piece on her experience. Of her own miscarriage, Meghan wrote an emotional New York Times essay last November, sharing her hope that with more women talking about it, the subject of pregnancy loss might become less taboo.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning. Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

Meghan and Harry are expecting a baby girl in the coming months, a little sister for Archie, who turns two on May 6. And she’s sure to get a special gift—and hopefully some decadent freezer meals!—from her Auntie Chrissy.