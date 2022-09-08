A Sneak Peek At Chatelaine’s Inaugural Wellness Retreat

Guests can expect a full day of spa services, mindfulness exercises, healthy food and more.

As we bid farewell to summer, there’s no better time to wind down, reflect and revitalize. On September 30, readers are invited to do so at the first-ever Wellness Retreat powered by Chatelaine.

Nestled in the beautiful Oro Medonte, surrounded by nature and located just 20 minutes north of Barrie, Ont.,Vettä Nordic Spa will be your wellness base for the day.

With the countdown to this highly-anticipated event fully underway, we’re sharing a sneak peek of what’s in store. Scroll down for a closer look!

Vettä Nordic Spa

Feel recharged as you move through an authentic Finnish hydrotherapy cycle featuring warm, hot and cold plunge pools. Explore at your leisure Vettä’s relaxation and hot stone rooms, four saunas and dual steam rooms, outdoor fire pits and lots of comfy seating areas for gathering with fellow attendees.

Lunch, courtesy of UHN Foundation’s Serving Knowledge Supper Club

Inspired by the fall harvest, guests will be treated to a nourishing lunch powered by UHN Foundation’s Serving Knowledge Supper Club. Lunch will be accompanied by a live panel discussion featuring UHN psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Levitt, who will talk about climate change and its impact on mental health.

Restorative yoga

Our friends at Aveeno have a restorative yoga session planned for the afternoon, where guests will enjoy a full-body practice.

Mindfulness meditation

A group meditation session guided by Vettä staff will set up the latter half of your retreat with a sense of calm and relaxation that you can take home with you.

Treat yourself to a day of mind-, body- and self-care. Learn more about the Chatelaine Wellness Retreat and reserve your spot today.