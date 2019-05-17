Meet Chatelaine’s New Editor

Just going to say it: I’m vain. So I was initially a little uncomfortable with the fact that the photo of me accompanying this editor’s note—my first for Chatelaine—is unretouched (as are all the images of the women we shot for this issue). That was a pledge we made with Dove, whom we partnered with to create our gorgeous covers and swimsuit feature.

My discomfort dissolved, however, when I stepped onto the set of our swimsuit shoot and saw the confidence radiating from each of our seven “Everywoman” models—Aisha Fairclough, Farhana Islam, Sarah Nicole Landry, Mandy McIsaac, Charandeep Parmar, Jessica Prudencio and Mui Tang—as they posed in front of a small crew they’d just met. It was a master class in the power of body positivity, and a joy to witness. The results, as you’ll see here, are picture-perfect.

I hope the June-July issue of Chatelaine leaves you feeling a similar exuberance. Summer is synonymous with easy living, but that can often seem like a myth in the midst of planning vacations, piecing together child care and attempting to make the most out of Every. Single. Moment. That’s why I love the thought of reclaiming the season, in whatever way is most pleasurable to you. This issue is packed with suggestions for making summer fun again, whether it’s through Marie Kondo–ing your schedule, renting a yurt or grilling up a sweet-sour-salty Filipino feast.

Also a feast (how’s that for a segue?): Leah McLaren’s profile of foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland, a woman I deeply admire. Reading it, I was surprised to discover that, despite having a job that involves speaking at high levels on countless complex issues, Freeland still does all her own research. “It’s how I develop confidence,” she says.

Wishing you a sunny, confident and unapologetically fun summer.

P.S. As I mentioned, I’m new around here, but this isn’t the first time I’ve worked at Chatelaine. I started my career at this iconic brand 15 years ago, and it’s an honour to return. I’m here today because of the countless awesome women (and a few men!) who have mentored me throughout the years. Lesley Young, who was an editor at Chatelaine in the mid-2000s, was one such mentor. She passed away recently; this issue is dedicated to her.