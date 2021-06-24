Living

8 Canadian Beaches Worth Digging Your Toes Into

As we continue to stay close to home, it’s a good thing there’s no shortage of glorious Canadian beaches. Here are eight suggestions for the ultimate splashing, laughing, lazing day

Pack a towel and some refreshments, and get ready to snap some gorgeous landscape shots at these quintessential Canadian beaches across the country.

Photo, courtesy of Parks Canada

Greenwich Beach, P.E.I. National Park, Prince Edward Island

Lower in foot traffic than Cavendish, Greenwich Beach offers the largest sand dunes in P.E.I. (900 acres!) as well as an expansive trail system and boardwalk.

 

Photo, courtesy of Parks Canada/Cobi Sharpe

The Grotto, Bruce Peninsula National Park, Ontario

The world-renowned Grotto is an incredible open cave created by thousands of years of erosion and filled with turquoise water. On the hike in, you’ll pass a smooth pebbled cove that’s perfect for swimming.

 

Photo, Paul & Coral Hamilton

Lake Annette, Jasper National Park, Alberta

Nestled in the Rockies, this small beach—a short drive from Jasper—boasts postcardworthy panoramic views and crystal clear, blue-green glacial water.

 

Photo, Getty Images

Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, British Columbia

Situated on the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, Long Beach is a natural wonder. Crashing waves along the 16-kilometre shore make it a hot spot for surfers.

 

Photo, Mathieu Dupuis / Le Québec Maritime

Îles de la Madeleine, Quebec

This chain of islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is a paradise of red cliffs and white-sand beaches—including Havre- Aubert, home of the world’s biggest sandcastle contest. Hungry? Local seafood—like lobster and snow crab—abounds.

 

Photo, @meadnertheworld

Kathleen Lake, Kluane National Park and Reserve, Yukon

This UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts snow-capped peaks, pebble and sand beaches, and lots of wildlife—including grizzly bears and kokanee salmon, a freshwater relative to sockeye.

 

Photo, courtesy of saulttourism.com

Old Woman Bay, Lake Superior, Ontario

About 200 kilometres from Sault Ste. Marie, this vast sandy beach looks onto Lake Superior and standing cliffs, where—if you look carefully—a “face” resembling an elderly woman can be spotted in a rock formation.

 

Photo, courtesy of Province of Nova Scotia

Crystal Crescent Beach, Crystal Crescent Beach Provincial Park, Nova Scotia

Only 40 minutes from Halifax, this park is divided into three secluded crescent-shaped whitesand beaches—including a remote option that’s popular with skinny dippers.

