8 Canadian Beaches Worth Digging Your Toes Into

Pack a towel and some refreshments, and get ready to snap some gorgeous landscape shots at these quintessential Canadian beaches across the country.
Greenwich Beach, P.E.I. National Park, Prince Edward Island
Lower in foot traffic than Cavendish, Greenwich Beach offers the largest sand dunes in P.E.I. (900 acres!) as well as an expansive trail system and boardwalk.
The Grotto, Bruce Peninsula National Park, Ontario
The world-renowned Grotto is an incredible open cave created by thousands of years of erosion and filled with turquoise water. On the hike in, you’ll pass a smooth pebbled cove that’s perfect for swimming.
Lake Annette, Jasper National Park, Alberta
Nestled in the Rockies, this small beach—a short drive from Jasper—boasts postcardworthy panoramic views and crystal clear, blue-green glacial water.
Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, British Columbia
Situated on the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, Long Beach is a natural wonder. Crashing waves along the 16-kilometre shore make it a hot spot for surfers.
Îles de la Madeleine, Quebec
This chain of islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is a paradise of red cliffs and white-sand beaches—including Havre- Aubert, home of the world’s biggest sandcastle contest. Hungry? Local seafood—like lobster and snow crab—abounds.
Kathleen Lake, Kluane National Park and Reserve, Yukon
This UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts snow-capped peaks, pebble and sand beaches, and lots of wildlife—including grizzly bears and kokanee salmon, a freshwater relative to sockeye.
Old Woman Bay, Lake Superior, Ontario
About 200 kilometres from Sault Ste. Marie, this vast sandy beach looks onto Lake Superior and standing cliffs, where—if you look carefully—a “face” resembling an elderly woman can be spotted in a rock formation.
Crystal Crescent Beach, Crystal Crescent Beach Provincial Park, Nova Scotia
Only 40 minutes from Halifax, this park is divided into three secluded crescent-shaped whitesand beaches—including a remote option that’s popular with skinny dippers.