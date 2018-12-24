Boxing Day Sales 2018: All The Best Deals

Let’s be real, for many of us, the main event of the holidays is scoring deals on Boxing Day. According to RetailMeNot.ca, more than half of Canadians think that Boxing Day deals are better than those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And after checking out the deals offered for Boxing Day 2018, we’d have to agree. If you were gifted a sweet, sweet gift card or, better yet, cash, you’re going to want to check out these savings.

Boxing Day Sales: Clothing, Shoes and Accessories

Aldo

When: December 26

The Deal: 20% off regular priced items and 50% off original price on sale items.

Ann Taylor

When: December 26

The Deal: 50% off entire purchase.

Ardene

When: December 26

The Deal: Up to 70% off.

BonLook

When: December 26 to 27

The Deal: On December 26, buy one pair of eyewear and get 50% off the second pair, 25% off BonLook collaborations on December 26 and 27.

Burton

When: December 25 to 30

The Deal: 20% off Burton outerwear and 10% off Burton hard goods and Anon products.

Call It Spring

When: December 19 to January 3

The Deal: 30% off regularly priced items.

Club Monaco

When: December 26 to 27

The Deal: Up to 70% off sale items with code BOXINGDAY18.

Ebay

When: December 26

The Deal: Up to 70% off.

Encircled

When: December 26 to 31

The Deal: $35 off orders over $250 with code EMPOWER35, $85 off orders over $500 with code EMPOWER85, $150 off orders over $750 with code EMPOWER150. Proceeds of sales go towards Dress for Success Toronto.

Ever New

When: December 26

The Deal: An additional 25% off sale items in-store and online.

Frank & Oak

When: December 26 t0 January 1

The Deal: 26% off on December 26 to December 28 at 9am ET using online code BOXING26. Up to 50% off markdowns December 28 to January 1 at 10am ET.

Guess

When: December 26 t0 27

The Deal: Up to 40% off regular and clearance items.

H&M

When: December 26

The Deal: An additional 20% off sale items.

Hudson’s Bay

When: December 26

The Deal: 60% off women’s fall fashion by CK Jeans, Only, Buffalo and more, 60% off women’s activewear by Calvin Klein, Performance, DKNY Sport and

Bench, 60% off fall/winter day dresses and 40% off select designer coats.

Indigo

When: December 24 to 26

The Deal: 50% off cold weather accessories, reading socks and super soft scarves.

Lace

When: December 26

The Deal: Up to 60% off select items.

La Vie en Rose

When: December 26

The Deal: Buy two items for the price of one.

Le Chateau

When: December 26

The Deal: 40% off everything online.

Levi’s

When: December 26 to 28

The Deal: 40% off items in Levi’s stores and online, some exclusions apply.

Lolë

When: December 26 to January 6

The Deal: Up to 40% off select items online and in-store.

MEC

When: December 26

The Deal: Up to 40% off select items.

Nordstrom

When: December 26 to January 2

The Deal: Up to 50% off in-store.

Nordstrom Rack

When: December 26 to January 2

The Deal: Up to 75% off in-store and take an extra 30% off red-tag clearance items.

Pandora

When: December 24 to January 6

The Deal: Up to 50% off select items online (starting at 9pm ET), up to 50% off select items in-store from December 26 to January 6.

Poppy and Peonies

When: December 26

The Deal: 30% off select items.

Project Social T

When: December 25 to January 2

The Deal: 60% off site-wide.

Saks Off 5th

When: December 26 to January 1

The Deal: 10% entire store from store opening until 12pm ET on December 26. Extra 50% off all clearance, coats, hats, gloves, scarves, pyjamas, robes and slippers and 60% off cashmere on December 26. Extra 25% off all clearance, coats, hats, gloves, scarves, pyjamas, robes and slippers and 60% off cashmere on December 27 to January 1.

SportChek

When: December 24 to December 30

The Deal: Up to 60% off and “save the tax” on December 26 and 20% off almost everything from December 24 to December 30.

Tiger of Sweden

When: December 26

The Deal: Up to 50% off online and in-store at the Toronto and Montreal locations.

Timex

When: December 26

The Deal: 30% off and free shipping on all watches.

Under Armour

When: December 24 to 26

The Deal: 30% off all outerwear, ColdGear base layer and Swackets online.

Boxing Day Sales: Beauty

Annabelle Cosmetics

When: December 26

The Deal: Free shipping site-wide and free Perfect Glow Golden Diamond with purchases of $40 or more .

Bite Beauty

When: December 26 to 28

The Deal: Receive a free 3-piece gift set (includes a Mini Multistick in Rose Pearl and a Bite Beauty mirror with makeup bag) with any $50 purchase, while supplies last.

Charlotte Tilbury

When: December 26

The Deal: 10% off Daily Glowing Goddess Ritual bundle (includes a Goddess Cleansing Ritual and 30ml Magic Cream).

Consonant Skincare

When: December 26

The Deal: Receive a free 10ml Maximum Glycolic Meta Serum with any purchase over $30 online and in-store.

Earth Luxe

When: December 24 to January 1

The Deal: 15% off select items.

Elizabeth Arden

When: December 24 to 31

The Deal: $88 for Holiday Blockbuster gift set ($423 value, includes 12 full-size products) and 25% off gloss mini sets until December 31.

Fruits & Passion

When: December 25 to March 31

The Deal: 50% off holiday gift sets on December 25 to 26, 40% off holiday gift sets on December 27 to 31, 30% off holiday gift sets on January 1 to 20, 50% off holiday items December 25 to March 31, $14 for Coriander Kitchen Mist (100ml) on December 25 to January 20, $10 for Cucina Hand Soap (200ml, plastic bottle), Dish Detergent (1L) and Hand Cream Refill Pouch (250ml) on December 25 to January 20, $15 for Cucina Discovery Kit when combined with any purchase on December 25 to January 20.

Hudson’s Bay

When: December 26

The Deal: 25% off MAC Cosmetics Iconic Lipstick and Studio Fix Fluid Foundation.

Laline

When: December 24 to January 5

The Deal: 40% off all items in-store and online.

Lise Watier

When: December 26

The Deal: 20% off and free shipping on select items.

Marcelle

When: December 26

The Deal: 30% off and a gift with purchase on select items (on orders over $50).

No Pong

When: December 26

The Deal: 10% off everything using coupon BOXINGDAY10.

NYX Cosmetics

When: December 26

The Deal: 30% off all holiday items, 50% off advent calendar and 50% off sale items.

Rocky Mountain Soap Co.

When: December 26 to January 6 (until supplies last)

The Deal: Receive a free essential oil with the purchase of a diffuser and buy-one-get-one on all natural sunscreen.

Shu Uemura

When: December 26

The Deal: 15% off any order and free shipping on orders over $50.

The Body Shop

When: December 26

The Deal: 50% off online and free shipping and 50% off seasonal products, novelty gifts and seasonal gifts.

Thursday Plantation

When: December 26

The Deal: 15% off or more site-wide.

Boxing Day Sales: Home, Lifestyle and Travel

Bed, Bath & Beyond

When: December 26

The Deal: $350 for Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Standard Program Blender with a 5-year warranty (in-store only), $15 for Victor Allen 42-count Donut Shop Blend Coffee, $40 off + $30 in-store gift card on Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $30 off and buy 3 syrups, get 1 free on SodaStream Fizzi (in-store only), $250 off Miele Blizzard CX1 Cat & Dog Bagless Vacuum, up to $110 off 7pc cookware sets, buy one get one free on Manna Vogue 17oz SS Double Wall Water Bottles (in-store only), $80 off Google Home, $40 off Google Home Mini, $50 off FitBit Versa Smartwatch.

Ebay

When: December 26

The Deal: Up to 70% off.

EQ3

When: December 26

The Deal: 20% off regular priced EQ3 items and free local shipping on orders over $500.

Fujifilm

When: December 26

The Deal: $69 for the Mini 9 and $130 for the Instax Share SP-2 Printer with a free 10-pack of film at The Source.

Hudson’s Bay

When: December 26

The Deal: Up to 50% off living, dining and bedroom furniture, save an extra $300 when you buy three or more major appliances, save $100 when you buy two and free local delivery when you buy any two or more major appliances.

Indigo

When: December 24 to 26

The Deal: Up to 70% off holiday decor, up to 50% off pillows and throws, 30% off wall decor, hardcovers, agendas, calendars and phone cases, 25% off games and puzzles.

Make Good Food

When: December 24 to 31

The Deal: Receive five free meals with code BOXING2018FL.

Microsoft

When: December 24 (live at 6pm ET) to January 3

The Deal: Save $400 in select Surface Laptop 2, save $350 on Surface Book 2, save up to $350 on select Surface Pro + Type Cover (ends December 30) and get free shipping.

Ten Thousand Villages

When: December 26 to 29

The Deal: Up to 70% off.

The Moorings

When: December 26 (between 8am and 8pm ET)

The Deal: 20% off Bareboat Sailing and Power vacations with code BOXDY. Some exclusions apply.

Xbox

When: December 24 (live at 6pm ET) to January 3

The Deal: Save up to$130 on select Xbox One consoles, plus get Gets of War 4 for free (starting at $299) and save up to $25 on select Xbox Wireless Controllers including PUBG Limited Edition (starting at $50) and get free shipping.