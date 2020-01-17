8 Thrillers To Read This Winter

Secrets. Sex. Lies. Murder. Cover-ups. Violence. Few genres give up the naughty goodness quite like the thriller. Dark and stormy, grim and plot-twist-y, they revel in turning the world upside down and inside out before setting it (mostly) right again.
Here are eight new books guaranteed to keep your heart and mind racing until spring.
Grace is Gone, by Emily Elgar
Pub date: January 2020
Meg is a devoted mother who spends her days tending to her chronically ill teenage daughter, Grace. That is until Meg is found bludgeoned to death in her home and her bedbound daughter Grace is … gone. Was Meg killed by her troubled ex, Simon? Has Simon taken Grace with him or has something terrible happened to the girl? Only Jon, a troubled journalist, and Cara, a friend of Grace’s, seem determined to look beyond the obvious answers. Set in an English seaside community, Elgar’s second novel is a ripped-from-the-headlines psychological thriller.