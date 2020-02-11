14 Great Romantic Books To Cozy Up With In 2020

Love Her or Lose Her By Tessa Bailey

Rosie and Dom have hit a slump. Everyone thinks the high school sweethearts are a dream couple—still madly in love 10 years later. Truthfully, Dom grunts at Rosie more than he talks to her. And she’s feeling like her dreams and her marriage are unfulfilled. So she convinces her very stoic husband to go to marriage bootcamp with a counsellor who is going to make him learn his love language. Rosie thinks they’re finally on the right track…until Dom reveals a secret.

Out now. HarperCollins