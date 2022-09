The timely book that's on our editors' must-read list this fall.

Before Canadian humorist Kate Beaton was making us laugh with her lauded historical comic, Hark! A Vagrant, she was paying off student loans by working in Alberta’s oil industry.

Inspired by her experiences, her new graphic narrative, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, offers a revealing look at the class, gender, race and environmental issues that plague the industry.