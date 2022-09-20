6 Fresh New Romances To Fall Into A New Season

Reading romance can soothe the soul. These modern tales of women finding love and discovering their own power include everything from fake-dating celebrities to accidental (sexy) roommates to a magical connection between a witch and a merman.

Rosie Graham, secret romance writer battling writer’s block, accidentally finds herself sharing an apartment with her best friend’s sexy Spanish cousin, Lucas Martȉn. He charmingly offers to take her out on a series of dates to spark her…creativity (wink wink), but romance sparks instead. We first met Rosie in Armas’ bestselling debut, The Spanish Love Deception, and her anticipated HEA delivers. (Out now)

Joelle Prima is open to the renovations her crush-from-afar, bookstore owner Max Boyston, has planned for the building where they work. When her Filipino bakery shares space with his store during construction, grumpy Max is more nightmare than dream. But as they get closer, Joelle realizes she may have found her happy ending after all. (Out now)

Typecast by Andrea J. Stein

Preschool teacher Callie Dressler is happy enough in her hometown, even if living in her childhood home – and sharing it with her Type A sister and family for an extended visit – wasn’t exactly in her plans. When her ex-boyfriend’s splashy new film is based on their decade-old breakup, Callie must come to terms with how her past will shape her future. (Out now)

The Decoy Girlfriend by Lillie Vale

What would you do if you had a celebrity doppelganger? Writer Freya Mal finds out when she finds herself in a fake relationship with hot actor Taft Bamber – all because she looks exactly like his PR-manufactured girlfriend, It Girl Mandi Roy. A rom-com with real laughs and huge heart, Freya and Taft’s fake-dating leads to love (of course!). (Out now)

Do You Take This Man by Denise Williams

Career-driven divorce lawyer RJ goes viral when she ends up officiating a couple’s impromptu park wedding, leading her to work with annoyingly handsome wedding planner Lear. Neither of them want to open up to the other, but all those love-packed weddings may just rub off in this spicy opposites-attract romance. (Out now)

Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin

Welcome to Freya Cove, N.J., where witch and high school librarian Lucy Caraway is stuck in a rut. A alcohol-infused wishing spell causes her to say yes to new things – including chatting up her longtime crush, merman Alex Dwyer, who’s back in town after a decade away. Will Lucy find her true calling and true love? A charming, small town paranormal with low stakes and strong family bonds. (Sept. 27)