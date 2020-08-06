10 Books To Read Before Summer Is Over

A dysfunctional European vacation, a series of sensuous and lush short stories (for those super-short attention spans), an Indian wedding that sets off some much-needed romantic sparks and a dark, satiric thriller that involves a glossy lifestyle brand—let the books of late summer entertain, delight, compel and provoke you.
Here are 10 books to add to your summer reading list.
Destination Wedding by Diksha Basu
Indian-American streaming exec Tina Das wants it all: love, marriage and to create binge-worthy reality TV that shows the glitz and glamour of Indian life (rather than the grim documentary approach that Western culture eats up with a spoon.) It’s during a weeklong trip to India for her cousin’s wedding that Tina, her best friend, Marianne, and her divorced parents crack the code for having it all. Chrissy Teigen was “extremely obsessed” with this sophomore novel from bestselling author Diksha Basu, and if you’re in the mood for a series of well-heeled love stories, you might be, too. (Out now)