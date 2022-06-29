Books

5 Riveting New Books To Read This Summer

Grab a cool drink and your comfiest patio chair—these five page-turners are bound to keep you busy.

Naoko Asano Updated

From compelling memoirs to binge-worthy novels, these books will keep you captivated all season long.

<i>Things We Do In the Dark</i> by Jennifer Hillier

Things We Do In the Dark by Jennifer Hillier

Paris Peralta wakes up covered in blood and clutching a straight razor; her celebrity husband is dead in their bathtub. She’s (obviously!) the prime suspect—a mess complicated by her secret identity, hidden for nearly two decades. Hillier takes readers for a dizzying spin. July 19.

