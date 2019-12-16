10 Books We Can’t Wait To Read In 2020

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

December 31, $35

The year’s most-anticipated debut novel tackles race, privilege, and baby-sitting. When Emira, a young black nanny for a rich white family, takes their toddler (pitch-perfectly named “Briar”) to the grocery store, a fellow customer accuses her of kidnapping. As Emira’s employer steps in to avenge this indignity, their inherently delicate relationship gets even more complicated. Reid is a recent graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop—other alumni include Leslie Jamison, Yaa Gyasi and Ann Patchett—and this novel promises that irresistible blend of blistering social commentary and page-turning plot.