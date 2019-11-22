Save Big! The Best Black Friday Sales of 2019 In Canada

If you’ve had a full virtual shopping cart for weeks, now’s the time to finally hit the “checkout” button: Black Friday season is here and you can save *a lot* of money. From now (yes, the sales have already started even though Black Friday isn’t officially until November 29) until Cyber Monday on December 2, your fave stores are offering mega discounts, with savings of up to 80% off. Ahead, we rounded up the best fashion and beauty Black Friday sales of 2019 in Canada including Mejuri, Fenty x Savage, Knix and Reformation. You’re welcome.

ALDO

When: November 29 to December 2

The Deal: Get 50% off the original price of sale items and 20% off all regularly priced styles on Black Friday. On Cyber Monday, buy two items and get 25% off.

Amazon

When: November 22 to November 29

The Deal: Save up to 70% off across every category including women’s apparel, home, electronics, Amazon Devices and more. Plus, there will be unlimited Amazon Prime free two-day shipping, and free same-day delivery or one-day delivery for select Prime members in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

Benefit

When: November 29 to December 2

The Deal: At Shoppers Drug Mart on November 29, get 30% off all Benefit Box O’ Powders (like the cult fave Hoola Matte Bronzer!) or treat yourself to the new Beauty Jackpot, a kit that includes a full size Roller Lash Mascara and 24Hr Brow Setter for $14 (value $50). And at Sephora, buy the Big Glam Deal kit which includes a full size They’re Real Mascara and full size Gimme Brow + in shade 3, 4 and 5 for $20 (value $65).

The Body Shop

When: November 21 to December 2

The Deal: Enjoy up to 40% off storewide, with 25% off prepackaged gifts, a Filled Seasonal Tote for $45 (worth $101) and $5 Gift Cubes (regularly $10) on November 28 and 29.

BRUNETTE The Label

When: November 29 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 60% off a wide variety of selected styles, including their popular crew necks.

Call It Spring

When: November 25 to December 2

The Deal: On November 25, get an extra 50% off sale items, on November 29, get an extra 50% off sale items and 30% off regular price items and on December 2, get 50% off sale items and 30% off regularly priced items, plus an exclusive online promotion.

Caudalie

When: November 29 to December 1

The Deal: 20% off site wide.

Club Monaco

When: November 29 and December 2

The Deal: Time to upgrade your winter wardrobe! Get 30% off in-store and online with promo code BLACKFRIDAY and 30% off everything plus an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code CYBERMONDAY. Some exclusions apply.

The Detox Market

When: November 21 to December 2

The Deal: Get $10 off when you spend $100, $30 off and a free Pai Rosehip Oil when you spend $200 and $80 off plus a Pai Rosehip Oil and The Detox Market Crystal Face Roller when you spend $400. And, get a free Sleep Mask ($36 value) when you buy $69 worth of The Detox Market Products. This offer is valid both in-store and online.

Dyson

When: October 28 to December 31

The Deal: Receive a free brush set and display stand with the purchase of a Supersonic Hairdryer.

Etsy

When: November 27 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 60% off select handmade and vintage items, like this perfect winter toque by La Tisserade MTL or zodiac print star map by Ontario’s LittleLiefCreative.

Kérastase Paris

When: November 22 to December 1

The Deal: Spend $100 and get one travel-size product and a pouch, spend $150 and get 2 travel-size products and a pouch using the codes BF19 and VF19.

Knix

When: November 25 to December 2

The Deal: Get 20% to 50% off site wide, and 20% off in-store (Toronto and Vancouver locations). On November 29, get a free Longevity Bra with any purchase over $150 and on Cyber Monday, get a free pair of Thigh Savers with any purchase over $150.

Mejuri

When: November 27 to December 2

The Deal: Buy one item and get 10% off, buy two items and get 15% off and buy three or more items and get 20% off. Some exclusions apply.

Mountain Equipment Co-op

When: November 29 to December 2

The Deal: Get 20% to 80% off a range of items, including apparel.

Nordstrom Canada

When: November 27 to December 2

The Deal: Save up to 50% on 1000+ items, plus receive a $25 e-gift card when you spend $125, $50 when you spend $250 and $100 when you spend $400.

Nordstrom Rack Canada

When: November 29 to December 2

The Deal: Get an additional 30% off red-tag clearance apparel, accessories and shoes.

NYX

When: November 27 to December 2

The Deal: Get 30% off everything (excluding holiday collections) in-store and online, plus 50% off “last-chance items” in-store from November 27 to December 2 and online November 28 to 30.

Province Apothecary

When: November 29 to December 2

The Deal: Get 20% off in-store and online with the promo code BFCM19. 10% of sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be donated to to the Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto. But wait… there’s more! From November 11 to December 13, Province Apothecary will be offering 20% off facials (excluding the Nutrition Facial) on weekdays at their Holistic Skincare Clinic in Toronto.

Reformation

When: November 29 to December 2

The Deal: Get 30% off almost everything site wide.

Savage x Fenty

When: Now until Dec 2

The Deal: Get 65% off site wide, including the latest holiday collection, for all of “Cyber Month.”

Sport Chek

When: November 28 to December 4

The Deal: Get up to 65% off big-ticket items (like ski and snowboard equipment), get a $40 off promo card when you spend $150 or more and enjoy tax-free shopping on November 28 and 29 until 11am.

ULTA Beauty

When: Now until November 30

The Deal: Get a free nine-piece gift (value $78) when you spend $23 on the ULTA Beauty Collection makeup, makeup holiday kits, beauty tools or makeup brushes, while quantities last.

The Upside

When: November 27 to December 2

The Deal: On November 27, those who are signed up for The Upside’s newsletter (which you can register for here!) will receive an exclusive 30% site-wide discount on their vintage designer items. From November 28 to December 2, the same discount will open up to the public.