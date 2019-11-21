As tempting as it is to curl up in front of the fire until spring, winter is actually a great time to explore Canada. With amazing festivities happening all around the country, it’s worth adventuring out in the cold to experience something new and unique.
Here are 12 of Canada’s best winter festivals.
Aurora Winter Festival
Vancouver, BC
November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Vancouver’s Aurora Winter Festival takes over the grounds of the Pacific National Exhibition from November ‘til January with rides (there’s a whole tube slide park!), carnival games, food trucks from in and around the city, and a huge mix of vendors selling holiday items. There’s also a version of this festival in Toronto.