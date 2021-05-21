The Best Way To Find A Great Trail Near You

Here's how must-have app AllTrails can help you take advantage of the Canadian backwoods during this second pandemic summer.

The pandemic has turned even the diehardest city slickers into great outdoorswomen. Parks are the new pubs, hikes are the new hot yoga and, for anyone lacking in knowledge of the Canadian backwoods, AllTrails is the new must-have app. It’s sort of like Instagram, but with more nature porn and fewer mask selfies: The database of more than 100,000 trails has endless options for hiking, sure, but also biking, canoeing and horseback riding.

Search filters include length of activity, accessibility, degree of difficulty, kid and dogfriendliness, and proximity to natural wonders (wildflowers, waterfalls) and urban comforts (the closest pub). A $30 annual upgrade to the pro version gives you access to GPS-enabled maps that work even without a wi-fi signal, and can notify contacts if you’re running late or lost. Route reviews are crowdsourced and full of helpful hints from those who trod (or pedalled or paddled or trotted) before you.