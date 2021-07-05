3 New Books That'll Take You On A Literary Trip To Japan

There's No Such Thing as an Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

After burning out at her last job, a thirtysomething woman takes on temp gigs that require basically no thinking. She puts up posters. She punches entry tickets. She monitors a hidden-camera feed, writes bus ads, tucks trivia into packages of rice crackers. But she can’t quite detach herself completely: Each mundane job reveals moments of mystery, kindness and magic. This book is a total charmer.