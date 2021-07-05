3 New Books That'll Take You On A Literary Trip To Japan

Newly released English translations are bringing overdue attention to Japan’s star female authors. Here are three names to get to know.
There's No Such Thing as an Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura
After burning out at her last job, a thirtysomething woman takes on temp gigs that require basically no thinking. She puts up posters. She punches entry tickets. She monitors a hidden-camera feed, writes bus ads, tucks trivia into packages of rice crackers. But she can’t quite detach herself completely: Each mundane job reveals moments of mystery, kindness and magic. This book is a total charmer.
