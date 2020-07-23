25 Easy Ways To Transform A Small Balcony Into A Chic City Retreat

No matter how tiny it is, a balcony has plenty of design potential. Graphic lines, modern accents and zesty pops of colour can instantly transform a cramped space into a chic city retreat-slash-cocktail bar. From retro chairs and bar carts to gardening solutions for small spaces, here are a few balcony decorating ideas to make the most of your little slice of the outdoors this summer.
Canadian Tire
Canvas Davenport 3-Piece Set, $500, Canvas Dot Lantern, $30, Canvas Chevron Lumbar Pillow, $20, Canvas Horizon Pillow, $15, canadiantire.ca.
