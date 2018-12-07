12 Bright Ways To Jump On Pantone’s Colour Of The Year For 2019

Pantone wants us to have hope in the new year. The colour corporation released their 2019 colour of the year and this year, it’s “living coral.”

Pantone says the peachy orange colour choice was inspired by the growing recognition of the dire state of our environment and, on the flip side, the beauty of nature. In an interview with Quartz, Laurie Pressman, the vice president of Pantone’s colour consulting unit, explained the specific inspiration saying, “Think of coral reefs, they provide shelter and sustenance to marine life and here we are watching them disappear.”

From fashion to new tech gadgets, here’s 12 ways to incorporate the hot colour into your life.