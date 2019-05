String lights adds a sparkling glow to your outdoor living space and extends the use of your backyard, deck or balcony well into the evening hours. Try layering your lighting for maximum effect: tea lights on the side table, a floor lantern in the corner and a line of fairy lights above the seating area. Choose from our round-up of sleek, chic, modern and whimsical outdoor string lights to illuminate your outdoor oasis.

Gallery Outdoor String Lights Smart Solar, 14.75-ft, 20-bulb string with shades. $61, Wayfair.ca.