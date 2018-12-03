The Easiest Way To Decorate Your House For The Holidays

Minimalist holiday decor is big this year — a welcome trend for those of us who live in homes with scant storage. Wreaths with geometric designs have the added bonus of looking great all year long. You can hang these timeless pieces up for the holidays, and then just leave them up. Here are eight chic wreaths — no faux mistletoe in sight.

1. Simple and sweet, this wood rose wreath is a welcoming addition to any door.

$40, Canadian Tire. 2. The Glitter Geo wreath picks up on the hot trend for geometric shapes.

$39, West Elm. 3. The Sunward wreath is made from brass, iron and glass.

US$98, Anthropologie. 4. The Strålo’s simple hoop of LED lights would make a chic window ornament.

$20, Ikea. 5. A driftwood wreath is a wonderful way to bring somple, elegant, natural beauty to your outdoor decor.

$135, Restoration Hardware. 6. Brass squares, rotated and stacked on top of each other, take on a sculptural quality.

$140, CB2. 7. This large wreath would pack a visual punch against a dark door.

$219, CB2. 8. These fun feather boa wreaths come in white, millennial pink and an eye-popping blue.

$30, Canadian Tire.

Looking for more holiday inspiration?