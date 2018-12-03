Home Decor

The Easiest Way To Decorate Your House For The Holidays

Minimalist wreaths take all the stress out of decorating your house for the holidays.

Minimalist holiday decor is big this year — a welcome trend for those of us who live in homes with scant storage. Wreaths with geometric designs have the added bonus of looking great all year long. You can hang these timeless pieces up for the holidays, and then just leave them up. Here are eight chic wreaths — no faux mistletoe in sight.

