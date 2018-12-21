The Meghan Markle Guide To Home Décor

If one thing is for certain, it’s that the Duchess of Sussex has impeccable taste. And royal watchers better believe that once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move in to their newly renovated Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, it will be decorated exactly to their pleasing.

The parents-to-be are going to want to put their all into their first family home, given their preference for staying in and enjoying each other’s company. When the prince proposed to the former actress, it was over a home-cooked meal, which he shared in their official engagement interview on the BBC: “It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us,” to which Meghan interjected: “Just a cozy night, it was — what we were doing just roasting chicken… just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

So how will the 37-year-old decorate her picturesque home? Here are some of Meghan’s top decor principles!

Better In Bloom

Looking back to Duchess Meghan’s days in Toronto, it’s clear to see she has a very particular aesthetic. For starters, her home was never without the colour of some fresh blooms, which she often bought from the flower shops on Toronto’s Avenue Road, near the Annex neighbourhood where she lived.

The Great Outdoors

Since she lived with her two rescued pooches – Guy, who now lives with Meghan and Harry, and Bogart, who stayed behind with friends – having outdoor space for them to play was essential. The duchess outfitted her Canadian backyard to enjoy the warmer months with charming outdoor furniture and her barbecue, where she made the most perfect turkeys.

And it seems Prince Harry shares this value, too. The prince reportedly decided to make Windsor their home so that his kids could escape the spotlight and have space to run free. “Although the Cambridges do have a charming garden in which their three children can play, spaces for youngsters to run wild are severely limited,” explained Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English.

Neutrals With A Pop

When it came to interior furniture, the Suits alum kept it clean with white, beige and grey sofas and cushions paired with wooden accents, like her live-edge wood side table, and marble and mirrored accents. She added splashes of colour with leafy green plants, shelves of books organized by hue, colourful rugs and, of course, her beloved peonies. Contemporary with a dash of antique and a generous helping of cozy is Meghan’s MO – and given her known love of food, a decked-out kitchen is likely in the works.

Boutique Vibes

For the Los Angeles native, it’s the little details that counts, she wrote on her now-defunct blog The Tig: “We often forget the little gestures that hotels make when you are away. Be it spa water (with sliced cucumbers in it), extra cozy slippers, plush bathrobes, perfectly crisp and ironed sheets; all of these elements can make your humble abode feel like a boutique hotel.” We bet that anyone lucky enough to spend a weekend at their soon-to-be home will be in for the most luxurious treats.

Find Common Ground

Prince Harry and Meghan’s current two-bedroom home, Nottingham Cottage, is a little bit on the rustic side, as per the prince’s taste. The keen eyes of House & Garden staffers noticed the colourful print cushions by Lewis & Wood. Royal watchers caught a glimpse inside their family home during their official engagement interview by the BBC; walls painted white and beige, a pale grey sofa and a gold antique lamp in the background.