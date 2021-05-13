8 Laundry Room Essentials From Canadian Brands

Laundry day might be chore, but having the right products on hand can help lighten the load. From eco-friendly detergents to retro clothespins, we’ve rounded up all-Canadian laundry products that will put a fresh spin on your sort, wash and fold routine.

Stain remover

Formulated with plant-based ingredients, this solid stain remover makes quick work of tough grime but is gentle on clothes.

$10, thebarehome.ca

Eco-strips detergent

Each pack of these premeasured, ultra-concentrated strips holds the same cleaning power as a one-litre bottle of liquid detergent—without the plastic waste.

$15, hellogoodjuju.com

No-rinse detergent

This gentle, no-rinse detergent makes hand-washing your delicates a breeze. It’s available in six scents and comes highly recommended by lingerie experts.

$16, can.soakwash.com

Liquid detergent

Housed in a refillable jug, this fragrance-free detergent by Montreal-based company the Unscented Co. was created with sensitive skin in mind.

$17, unscentedco.com

Oxygen brightener

A safe alternative to bleach, this powder harnesses the power of oxygen to lift dirt and grime, keeping whites bright and colours more vivid.

$18, nelliesclean.ca

Dryer balls

Wool dryer balls shorten drying time and reduce static. Add a few drops of essential oil—like Saje’s Sweet Sheets blend, which features notes of bergamot, lemon and lavender—to leave your clothes smelling fresh.

$24, saje.com

Wooden clothespins

These old school wooden clothespins bring a retro vibe to any laundry room or clothesline.

$20 for 25, danslesac.co

Laundry hamper

Swap your plastic hamper for a chic cotton version that can be folded and put away when not in use.

$40, eq3.com