5 Steals From Kitchen Stuff Plus’ Sale

A Cuisinart precision master stand mixer, a polished Russell Hobbs variable temperature 1.7L kettle, and more steals from the Kitchen Stuff Plus sale.

Kitchen Stuff Plus is having a sale, and we are dying to get our hands on these deals. The sale ends November 11th; if you’re shopping online, you could get free shipping on orders over $75.

De'Longhi Espresso Machine with Frother from kitchen stuff plus

Espresso machine
Wow your guests with the perfect cappuccino or latte with this De’Longhi espresso machine. It’s easy to clean and comes with a bonus frother. $138 (From $230), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Russell Hobbs Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7 L from kitchen stuff plus

Kettle
This stainless steel number from Russell Hobbs allows you to adjust the temperature, can hold up to 1.7L, and boils 75 percent more quietly than the average kettle. $40 (From $80), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Chrome grey Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer from Kitchen stuff plus

Mixer
Snag this 12-speed Cuisinart precision master stand mixer for $200. It comes with a whisk, a flat mixing paddle, a dough hook and splashguard with a pouring spout. $200 (From $330), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

KSP Quick Prep Mandoline Slicer and Grater - Set of 7 (Multi Colour) from kitchen stuff plus

Slicer and grater
This 7 piece slicer and grater comes with a thin julienne blade, thick shredding blade, slicing blade and more. It is super easy to use, clean and store. $8/set of 7 (From $15), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

grey cushion fabric dining chair from Kitchen stuff plus

Chair
Save 50 percent off the original price for this beautiful dining chair. Score. It has wooden legs that are easy to assemble. Also available in white and available in store only. $80 (From $160), Kitchen Stuff Plus.
