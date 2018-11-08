5 Steals From Kitchen Stuff Plus’ Sale

Kitchen Stuff Plus is having a sale, and we are dying to get our hands on these deals. The sale ends November 11th; if you’re shopping online, you could get free shipping on orders over $75.

Espresso machine

Wow your guests with the perfect cappuccino or latte with this De’Longhi espresso machine. It’s easy to clean and comes with a bonus frother. $138 (From $230), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Kettle

This stainless steel number from Russell Hobbs allows you to adjust the temperature, can hold up to 1.7L, and boils 75 percent more quietly than the average kettle. $40 (From $80), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Mixer

Snag this 12-speed Cuisinart precision master stand mixer for $200. It comes with a whisk, a flat mixing paddle, a dough hook and splashguard with a pouring spout. $200 (From $330), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Slicer and grater

This 7 piece slicer and grater comes with a thin julienne blade, thick shredding blade, slicing blade and more. It is super easy to use, clean and store. $8/set of 7 (From $15), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Chair

Save 50 percent off the original price for this beautiful dining chair. Score. It has wooden legs that are easy to assemble. Also available in white and available in store only. $80 (From $160), Kitchen Stuff Plus.