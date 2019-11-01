The Ikea Designer Collection Everyone Has Been Buzzing About Is Finally Here

The highly-anticipated collaboration between IKEA and Virgil Abloh, which was first announced in 2017, is finally hitting the shelves today. The designer, best known for his work at Louis Vuitton and as the founder of fashion brand Off-White, brings his iconic contemporary aesthetic to the mass market with MARKERAD, a collection of fifteen functional statement pieces. Though the collection features IKEA’s usual natural woods and minimalist lines, fans of Abloh will recognize his trademark bold orange accents and quotation marks. “I want each item to bring people a sense of pride, and I want the great design to be the biggest reason why you get it,” says Abloh. Here’s a look at the entire collection.

Gallery IKEA x Virgil Abloh Collection Medium carrier bag, $15; large carrier bag, $20.